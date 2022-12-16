Hospitals | More than 160 reports from nurses about endangering patient safety in emergency rooms in Western and Central Finland

Three-quarters of the notifications have concerned Tampere University Hospital’s emergency department, Acuta

West- and the Regional Administrative Agency of Inner Finland (avi) has received more than 160 reports this year about endangering patient safety in healthcare emergency services. The regional administrative superintendent tells STT about this Eeva Mäkinen.

In recent days, hospital districts and hospitals have reported that hospital emergency rooms are overcrowded all over Finland so badly that the situation has been described as a crisis.

According to Eeva Mäkinen, three-quarters of the reports received by Western and Inner Finland’s avi have concerned Tampere University Hospital’s (Tays) emergency department, Acuta. A total of 120 notifications have been made regarding Acuta.

The Regional Administrative Agency announced this afternoon that, based on the reports, it had taken Acuta’s operations to be investigated on its own initiative as a control matter. In the inspections, Avi investigates the adequacy of the nursing staff and the realization of high-quality care and patient safety in the emergency unit with the measures he deems necessary.

According to the release, since April 2022, the nursing staff has made more than 160 notifications about emergency services. According to avi, out of the 120 notifications dealing with Acuta’s operations, the majority concern employees who are absent from work shifts.

Avi says that he asked the Pirkanmaa hospital district for clarifications and that he made an inspection visit to Acuta on October 12.

The Regional Administrative Agency does not provide further information on pending control matters, the release states.

Hilly tells STT that the number of patient safety notifications made to Western and Inner Finland has grown considerably since last year. At that time, according to Mäkinen, a total of five similar notifications were made during the entire year.

Mäkinen thinks that the number of notifications this year has been partly affected by the nurses’ industrial struggle during the summer and autumn. For example, in June, the nursing organization Tehy urged its members to report all dangerous situations at a “low threshold”.

However, Mäkinen adds that reports have come from some emergency units even after the industrial action.

Western and Inner Finland avi operates in the regions of Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, South Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia.

Thursday it was reported that during the current year more than 150 similar reports have been made to the authorities of Southern Finland about endangering patient safety in emergency rooms.

According to the chief inspector of Southern Finland, the number is many times higher than last year. Southern Finland’s avi has also started monitoring in its own area, which aims to find out, among other things, the size and structure of the nursing staff in the emergency rooms of all five hospital districts in the area and the resulting deviations in operations.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Southern Finland operates in the regions of Kanta-Häme, Päijät-Häme, Uusimaa, Kymenlaakso and South Karelia.

In the regions the primary supervisory responsibility for health care lies with the regional administrative agencies. The Licensing and Supervision Agency for the Social and Health Sector (Valvira), on the other hand, is responsible for wide-ranging and significant matters as well as matters concerning the entire kingdom.

Group manager of Valvira’s health and safety department Kirsti Tolonen commented to STT yesterday that overcrowding in emergency departments is not a sudden problem, but according to Tolonen, signs of it have already been visible since the end of summer.

“It seems that this is a problem that has arisen over a longer period of time, and not just a problem with emergency rooms, but a problem with the entire care chain. Because people don’t get help with their problems during office hours, and that’s why things pile up in emergency rooms,” Tolonen told STT.