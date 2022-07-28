from Ruggiero Corcella

The shortage of blood components increases day by day and a new emergency is feared, as data shows a decline in donations

The shortage of blood and plasma in hospitals and health facilities is increasing day by day, so much so that one thinks of a new, possible emergency, especially in view of the summer exodus. «The data in our possession tell us of a slowdown in donations. As if that were not enough, the virtuous regions are in trouble and are unable to meet the needs of others ». It’s a worrying picture the one represented by Paolo Monlievo, national referent of the Italian Red Cross for the blood donation.

Regions at risk for the treatment of thalassemics “We are experiencing a dramatic moment. Lazio, Campania and Sardinia are in difficulty, especially as regards the treatment of thalassemia patients

. Realities such as Tuscany and Lombardy, which previously supplied blood to compensate for the shortcomings of other regions, are struggling to stay up and running ”, explains Monlievo. “To make the situation even more serious is what happens, for example, in the hospitals of Campania – continues Monitra – structures in which, precisely because of the lack of blood, surgery is being delayed“.

Extraordinary effort “We call for an extraordinary effort from the citizens, in particular to young people: before leaving for the summer holidays, go to the transfusion centers and donate! », this is the appeal of the national contact person of the CRI for blood donation. “Donating blood is an act of solidarity, a simple gestureand – he concludes – with which it is possible to save many lives ». See also Covid today Italy, Vaia: "Towards a spring of rebirth"

The alert from the National Blood Center Of a more than probable lack of blood and plasma he had already warned at the beginning of June National blood center. “Blood collection still suffers from the Covid-19 effect and if the trend does not reverse it is likely that the summer months will be marked by severe shortages”, it was stressed. A picture that emerged from the consolidated data of 2021 activities and from the preliminary ones of 2022 released by the Center.

“After two and a half years of the pandemic, the bill is still high – commented the director of the CNS. Vincenzo De Angelis -. We must thank the donors who guarantee the functioning with their generosity a system based on the criteria of a secure, voluntary, anonymous, periodic and unpaid donation. However, Covid-19, even with its less aggressive variants, has had a huge impact in these first months of the year and its effects will aggravate the usual shortcomings that occur every summer. It is therefore probable that, barring an unpredictable change in trend, in the months of July and August we will encounter difficulties that will not be resolved., as often happens, thanks to the availability of those regions that have stocks in excess of the demand for blood and “compensate” for the distressed regions. It will therefore not be a surprise if the available blood will serve a guaranteeing life-saving therapies for patients suffering from rare diseasessuch as thalassemics, while non-urgent surgical interventions will have to be postponed ». See also Art, culture, health, Aila 'Progetto donna' award on stage in Taormina

Reaching pre-pandemic levels “The trend of the last few months presents us with numerous challenges that we can and must face together,” he added Gianpietro Briolanational president of Avis and pro-tempore coordinator of Civis (Interassociative Coordination of Italian Blood Volunteers, which in addition to Avis brings together the Red Cross, Fidas And Fratres). “Between these, the achievement of pre-pandemic levels and the increase in the individual donation index, steady at 1.6%. It doesn’t take much to make this gesture of generosity at least twice a year, possibly alternating blood and plasma in order to increase the frequency of your donations and better respond to the needs of the National Health Service. If we ask citizens for this manifestation of responsibility, on the other lator it is essential that all actors in the system work in a cohesive and coordinated way to better respond to the needs of the donors themselvesI am thinking, for example, of the extension of opening hours, a more widespread distribution of collection centers and the need to find the necessary health personnel who, unfortunately, continue to be lacking ».

Donors age and there is no turnover In line with the prospects of a country in which the demographic decline and the aging of the population are among the most alarming constantsalso the transfusion system is affected by this trend, in the immediate as well as in the delineation of a near future scenario, with inevitable impacts for the sustainability of the National Health Service. In the last decade, the young age group aged 18 to 45 it went from 1,089,510 donors in 2012 (63% of the total) to 866,112 (52%) in 2021. An even more alarming figure, again for this age group, is that relating to new donors in 2021 which shows a decrease of 24% in the decade. The aging of the population is fully reflected in the data relating to donors over 46, which went from 650,202 to 787,156 in the period 2012-2021. See also State of emergency extension, Gismondo: "There are no health conditions"

Who can donate In spite of the many fake news in circulation, the donation of blood and plasma is a life-saving and safe practice. It is open to all citizens who have a valid identity document. To be able to donate, the following are required: between 18 and 65 years of age (for the first donation 60 years, periodic donors can donate up to 70, with the consent of the doctor selecting); minimum body weight of 50 kilograms; good state of health.