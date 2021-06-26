The

healthcare pressure in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia

has fallen by 40% in the last seven days, and

there are already only 18 Covid patients who are admitted. A figure so low that to find a similar scenario you have to go back to last July 24. This decrease is also reflected in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), which currently serve

six sick, one less than the previous day.

Nevertheless,

active cases rise again slightly for the fourth day in a row, up to 466 affected. In the last 24 hours, the Epidemiology Service registered

63 positives after performing 2,199 PCR or antigen tests, so

the positivity rate is below 3%.

Of the 63 new cases,

25 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, five to Lorca, five to Mazarrón, three to Cartagena, three to Ceutí, three to Cieza, three to Torre Pacheco, three to Yecla, two to Águilas, two to Bullas and two to Molina de Segura. The rest are distributed by the rest of the municipalities.

The data of the Ministry of Health, in addition,

They still do not reflect any deaths from Covid this week. Thus, the total number of deaths has remained at 1,607 for five days. The number of people affected by the coronavirus in the Region has risen to 114,436 since the start of the pandemic.