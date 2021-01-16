Hospitals prepare to face a imminent collapse situation. Unless infections begin to fall rapidly and sharply, the Murcian Health Service (SMS) foresees an overflow of the structural capacity of the system for next weekend. This is how the managing director, Asensio López, warned the unions yesterday during a videoconference called to address the evolution of the pandemic. But even if the worst-case scenario is avoided thanks to a decrease in infections in time, the The stress that hospitals are already being subjected to is enormous, and it will be even more so next week.

Hence the extraordinary measures that are being taken. The suspension of all non-urgent or priority surgical activity is now added to the cancellation during the next fifteen days of face-to-face consultations with specialist doctors, which will be postponed or replaced by telephone appointments, “except for exceptions.” Cardiologists, neurologists, allergists, rheumatologists, endocrinologists, digestive specialists and many others are being recruited to reinforce the Covid plant teams. But, in addition, with this suspension an attempt is made to prevent outbreaks from occurring in health centers.

Next week the complementary tests will also be affected, given the “need for availability of professionals” to reinforce the Covid teams, highlights the plan presented yesterday by the SMS to the unions. Also, staff permits are suspended, and the MIRs have been mobilized.

The worst moment



Hospitals are facing the worst moment since the start of the pandemic. 640 people remain hospitalized for Covid, a figure that exceeds that reached at the peak of the second wave (632 were hospitalized in mid-November). In the Cartagena hospital complex there are 141 admitted by Covid, and in the Reina Sofía the figure rises to 114. It is also over one hundred in La Arrixaca (105).

Occupancy already exceeds that achieved during the second wave, with 640 admitted, 103 of them in ICU



Regarding the ICU, throughout the Region there are already 103 Covid patients, which means that 84% of the beds available in these units are occupied by infected people. But to these patients we must add another hundred patients with other pathologies that also require intensive care. The structural capacity of the ICUs has long been exceeded, which is forcing the admission of critically ill patients to the resuscitation services and to Major Ambulatory Surgery (CMA) areas, as is the case in the Reina Sofía and La Arrixaca.

The worst is yet to come, recalled yesterday the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez. “Hospitalization spikes happen one week after spikes in contagion,” he explained. In the best of scenarios, and taking into account that the number of positives has slowed in the last two days, the Region would have already reached that maximum in the transmission of the virus. “If so, the normal thing is that the most important number of admissions happens next week”, stressed Jaime Pérez. But if the fall in infections is not consolidated, even more complicated weeks could follow.