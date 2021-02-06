Morales Meseguer, Reina Sofía and La Arrixaca recover surgical activity, although only partially, since the ICUs continue to collapse Operating room at the Reina Sofía hospital. / Javier Carrió / AGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Saturday, 6 February 2021, 02:46



Hospitals are preparing to resume part of the non-urgent surgical activity next week, which has been suspended since January. It is a still partial reopening of the operating rooms, since, although Covid revenues are falling, the ICUs continue to collapse.

Some centers have already taken the step this week. It is the case of