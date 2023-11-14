According to the WHO, half of the region’s 36 hospitals and 2/3 of primary health centers are not functioning

US President Joe Biden said on Monday (13.Nov.2023) that hospitals in the Gaza Strip “must be protected”. The WHO (World Health Organization) stated on Friday (10.Nov) that half of the region’s 36 hospitals and 2/3 of the primary health centers are not working due to the constant bombings.

“My hope and expectation is that there will be less intrusive actions in relation to hospitals”, Biden declared to journalists, quoted by the news agency Reuters. “There is an effort to achieve this break”, he added. “So I remain hopeful, but hospitals must be protected”, he concluded.

On Sunday (Nov 12), the International Committee of the Red Cross said that hospitals in the region can become morgues due to the power cut caused by Israeli forces. The organization called on the Israeli government to stop this blockade, as well as the water blockade, so as not to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the region and allow the restoration of medical treatments for babies and the elderly.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients receiving oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis is stopped and x-rays cannot be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues”, reads the note.

The Israel Defense Forces said this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) that they are sending incubators from the country’s hospitals to health centers in the Gaza Strip.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize harm to civilians, assist with evacuation, and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food. Our war is not with the people of Gaza”, declared the Army.

