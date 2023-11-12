The Al Shifa and Al Quds hospitals, in the northern region of the Gaza Strip, announced this Sunday (12) that they are interrupting their operations as Israel seeks to kill Hamas terrorists in the vicinity.

Medical teams complain about a lack of fuel for generators and a shortage of medicines. Israel says Hamas has operations centers underground and near hospital buildings, and that access to these underground facilities is crucial to the release of more than 200 hostages abducted during the October 7 attack. The facilities would also use the hospital’s electrical power infrastructure. To the National Reviewit is clear that Hamas’ objective is to use civilians as a shield to gain the sympathy of the international press.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Defense Forces would assist in the evacuation of 45 babies at Al Shifa. Ashraf Al-Qidra, spokesman for Gaza’s Hamas-linked Ministry of Health, said three of the babies died and accused warring opponents of “terrorizing medical staff and civilians.” Images circulated of babies placed in beds for adults, outside their incubators. The terrorist group counts civilian deaths at more than 11 thousand.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the hospital refused the offered fuel.

Tommaso Della Longa, who speaks for the International Federation of the Red Cross, complained that “Al Quds hospital has been isolated from the world for the last six to seven days. Nobody goes in, nobody leaves.”

The agency Reuters reported that around 80 trucks containing supplies entered Gaza across the border with Egypt on Sunday afternoon. Jordan also delivers aid by air.

According to the Geneva Conventions, “hospitals only lose their protection in specific circumstances — for example, if a hospital is being used as a military base from which attacks are launched, as a weapons depot, or as a hiding place for unincapacitated combatants or soldiers. ” due to injuries, explained the International Committee of the Red Cross. The rules also state that warnings must be given before attacks on hospitals that fall within these exceptions. Israel has stated that it makes these warnings.

One of the problems with the situation is that “there is nowhere in Gaza that can accommodate the number of patients in our adult or neonatal intensive care unit, or our operating rooms,” explained Al-Shifa director Muhammad Abu Salima , last month for the New York Times. “It is impossible to evacuate the hospital.” In addition to the babies, an adult ICU patient reportedly died this Sunday.

“This is the point of Hamas’s endeavor, of course,” commented earlier this month Noah Rothman, senior writer at National Review. “He neither seeks nor wants to empty this building. These bodies are valuable to Hamas precisely because they can become collateral damage. And the rest of the world is willing to play along with Hamas.”