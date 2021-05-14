Just a few weeks ago, the fragile health system of the Gaza Strip struggled with an uncontrolled increase in COVID-19 cases. They vacated operating rooms, suspended non-essential medical care and assigned doctors to patients who could not breathe. Then the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

And the bombs began to fall.

Clashes this week between Israel and Hamas rulers in Gaza have left 103 Palestinians dead, including 27 children and 530 people injured in the impoverished territory. The Israeli air force has attacked apartments, destroyed vehicles and demolished buildings.

Palestinian Ghassan Al-masri, 22, wounded in the bombings. Photo: AP

Doctors in the agglomerated coastal enclave are now reallocating beds from intensive care units and maneuvering hastily to deal with a very different health crisis: caring for injured from explosions and splinters, bandage cuts and carry out amputations.

Walk to the hospital

Anguished relatives did not wait for the ambulances to arrive, but rushed the injured in vehicles or on foot to Shifa Hospital, the biggest Of the territory.

Exhausted medics rushed to treat patient after patient, frantically bandaging splinter wounds to stop the bleeding. Others gathered in the hospital morgue and waited on stretchers to remove the bodies and have them buried.

The Indonesia hospital, in the northern town of Jabaliya, was saturated after the bombs fell in nearby areas. There was blood everywhere and the victims lay on the floors of the corridors. Relatives packed the emergency room, crying for their loved ones and cursing Israel.

“Before the military strikes, we had huge shortages and could barely handle the second wave (of the coronavirus), ” Abdelatif al-Hajj, an official with the Gaza Health Ministry, said by phone, as bombs rumbled in the background.

“Now the victims are coming from all directions, victims in true critical condition. I fear a total collapse. ”

Shattered by years of conflict, the impoverished health system in the territory of more than 2 million people it has always been vulnerable.

The bitter division between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, installed in the West Bank and a nearly 14-year blockade imposed by Israel with assistance from Egypt have also suffocated infrastructure.

Scarcity of everything

There are shortage of equipment and supplies such as blood bags, surgical lamps, anesthesia and antibiotics. Personal protective equipment, artificial respirators, and oxygen tanks are even more scarce.

Last month, daily cases of COVID-19 infection and deaths in Gaza reached all-time highs, spurred by the spread of a variant that first appeared in Britain, the relaxation of traffic restrictions during Ramadan and public intransigence.

In the bomb-ravaged territory where the unemployment rate is 50%, personal survival is often imposed on the calls of public health experts. There is a limited performance of diagnostic tests and more than 105,700 infected and 976 died during the outbreak, according to health authorities.

In Gaza, devastated by the bombs, the unemployment rate is 50%. Photo: AFP

As cases spiked last year, fueling fears of a healthcare catastrophe, authorities reserved clinics just for COVID-19 patients. However, that changed with the Israeli bombardments on the territory.

Faced with the urgent need for space for the wounded, nursing staff at the European hospital in Khan Younis moved dozens of infected patients to a different building in the middle of the night, said the hospital’s director, Yusef al Akkad.

Surgeons and specialists, deployed elsewhere to treat the infections, rushed back to treat head wounds, fractures and abdominal injuries.

If the conflict escalates, the hospital will not be able to care for COVID-19 patients, Al Akkad reported.

Associated Press

ap