From: Caroline Schäfer

The number of corona cases is also increasing significantly in Austria. Some regions are particularly affected. There are initial measures in clinics.

Vienna – Respiratory diseases increase in the cold season – also in Austria. This not only increases the chance of catching a cold. A significant increase in corona and flu infections was recently reported in Germany’s neighboring country.

More and more corona cases in Austria: three federal states are particularly affected

“We are in the middle of a corona wave,” said Austria’s Health Minister Johannes Rauch on Wednesday (November 29th). Short message service X (formerly Twitter). “Influenza is also gaining momentum.” This is what the figures from national wastewater monitoring would show. The wave of colds that occurs every year can be overcome with four natural helpers.

Monitoring commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Health indicates a significant increase in corona infections from October 2023 – in almost all Austrian federal states. There are particularly many cases in Carinthia, Voralb and Vienna. In contrast, Burgenland recorded a slight increase.

Corona infections are increasing in Austria. © Wastewater monitoring Austria on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Health

Corona numbers in Austria are rising: Minister advises wearing a mask

Rauch therefore recommends wearing a mask “when people come together closely together”. This applies, for example, in public transport, but also in hospitals, nursing homes and doctor’s offices. Not least to protect older and sick people.

“If you wear a mask, you protect yourself and others. This applies to all infectious diseases for which there are currently more infections,” said the minister. At the same time, the politician recommends corona and flu vaccinations as protection against serious illnesses. The corona pandemic apparently eradicated a strain of influenza.

Increase in corona infections in Austria: health association issues measures

Rauch emphasized that there is currently no fear of clinics being overloaded. Nevertheless, stricter measures were taken in all facilities of the Vienna Health Association (WIGEV) to keep the infection rate under control. From now on, all patients with symptoms will be tested, it said notice on Monday (November 27).

Corona cases are increasing in Austria. The Vienna Health Association therefore tests all patients with symptoms. (Symbolic image) © Fabio Teixeira/dpa

Anyone who tests positive for Corona will be isolated and treated accordingly. Employees must also adhere to prescribed protective measures, such as wearing a mask, when in contact with those who have tested positive. However, there is no general obligation to wear a mask or take a Covid test in the city hospitals and nursing homes in Vienna. This also applies to the rest of the country. There are no longer any mandatory restrictions in connection with Corona in Austria.

