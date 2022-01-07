Hospitals Hus fears excellence in medical research and teaching eroding SOTE reform – “The concern is really big”

Helsinki and the management of the Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) and the Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Health in Helsinki Daniel Sazonov (kok) are very concerned about the impact of the forthcoming SOTE reform on Hus’s funding.

Of particular concern are research and teaching money. There are concerns both about the transfer of Hus funding from the municipalities to the state and about the fact that in the future, research and teaching money will be made with all other social and health costs.

The fear is that in such an arrangement, funding for research and teaching will remain in the position of a child.

“The concern is really big,” says Hus’s CEO Markku Mäkijärvi.

“Once a system is weathered, it can be very difficult to get it right.”

CEO Markku Mäkijärvi is very concerned about the impact of the social security reform on Hus’ research and teaching work.

Research and teaching is essentially related to Hus’ operations, as Helsinki University Central Hospital is part of the hospital district. Research and teaching work is constantly carried out in Hus hospitals, such as Meilahti Tower Hospital and the Women’s Clinic.

In practice, the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Helsinki and Hus go hand in hand: future doctors specialize in the supervision of more experienced doctors in Hus hospitals and learn their work in practice.

Now Hus gets most of its funding from the municipalities that own it. In addition, the state will receive a small contribution of about one percent.

Hus’s estimated expenditure on research and teaching totals approximately EUR 100 million annually. For example, in 2021, this amount included EUR 17 million in research funding from municipalities and EUR 7 million in research funding from the state.

“The money the state spends on research has really shrunk over the years. It used to be more than 20 million euros a year, ”says Mäkijärvi.

In The SOTE reform coming into force in 2023 will change the situation so that Hus will no longer receive its funding from the municipalities but entirely from the state.

This is worrying for Hus, because in the current model, for example, rich Helsinki has been able to repair Hus’ continuous budget overruns with the help of its growing tax revenues.

This will no longer be the case when the Sote reform enters into force. Although Helsinki has its own enclave in the reform, it receives its SOTE funding from the state. In practice, tax revenue is exported from Helsinki and it is replaced by state contributions, ie money that the state pays to welfare areas.

Helsinki will thus lose its financial responsibility for social security costs, but at the same time it will lose its income.

Husissa and the University of Helsinki’s Faculty of Medicine recognizes the important role of municipalities in funding. For example, Helsinki currently accounts for about 40 percent of Hus’ municipal funding.

“The support for research work received from municipalities such as Helsinki has been really significant. The fear is that there is no similar desire to support research in the welfare area model, ”says Hus’s research director. Anne Pitkäranta.

He is also a professor at the Faculty of Medicine Marjukka Myllärniemi. As Vice Dean, he was responsible for the study until the end of 2021.

“It goes without saying that teaching and research is not free. Caring for patients in a teaching hospital where top science is done is also more expensive than just treating patients as services, ”says Myllärniemi.

It is important that Marjukka Myllärniemi, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Helsinki, secures the position of research at Hus.

“The key would be to secure research as an important part of the university hospital and to expand it further into the everyday life of primary care.”

Sazonov, Deputy Mayor of Helsinki’s Social and Health Services, is also not happy with the reform.

“In the future, an increasing share of the growth generated in Helsinki will be distributed nationwide and Helsinki’s dependence on the state will increase.”

Daniel Sazonov, Deputy Mayor of Social and Health Care in Helsinki, emphasizes, like Mayor Juhana Vartiainen (Coalition Party) and his predecessor Jan Vapaavuori (Coalition Party), that Helsinki is a clear loser in the new funding model for social and health services and rescue services.

In the Sote reform The state distributes a social money pot to Helsinki and the welfare areas, which is intended to finance all social and health services – in addition to Hus, in addition to basic health care, child protection, mental health services and nursing.

The still life is of great concern to all those interviewed.

For example, when patient care in hospitals or child welfare is contrasted with Hus ’research and teaching work, research and teaching are easily lost.

“In the future, Hus’ funding will be more closely linked to the funding of primary health care and social services in Helsinki and the welfare areas. If Hus exceeds, it will have to adjust elsewhere, ”Sazonov says.

His proposal is that from 2023 onwards, medical research and teaching should be separated into a separate section in the sote budgets of welfare areas.

Häkin Mäkijärvi is on the same lines. He emphasizes that, in addition to Hus, all other Finnish university hospitals are in a difficult situation due to the SOTE reform.

The estimated funding needs for research and teaching at university hospitals, including Hus, total EUR 250 million per year.

“The basic functions of university hospitals should be secured so that a certain percentage of the sote pot distributed by the state is earmarked for research and teaching.”

Social- and the Ministry of Health has clarified what is meant by a university hospital and what should be taken into account when planning the location of a university hospital in organizations in welfare areas.

The research director responsible for the implementation of the study Riikka-Leena Leskelä Nordic Healthcare Group says it understands Hus’ concerns.

“The funding pattern has been wrong so far, as in practice, municipal funding has subsidized declining government research funding,” he says.

“Hus has been able to agree on additional funding with the municipalities, and of course this money has also had to be squeezed out of somewhere: from other industries or, for example, by raising taxes. In the SOTE reform, this will not succeed, because the SOTE pot given by the state will not be flexible in the same way. ”

In addition, the sote reform only takes into account the need for services and not separately other obligations, such as research work in university hospitals.

Mäkijärvi notes that maintaining the quality of Finland’s largest university hospital is reflected in many things. Newsweek magazine’s annual report on the world’s best hospitals in the listing Hus reached number 21 this year.

“A well-known university hospital raises funding from home and abroad, and the opportunity to do research alongside work attracts the best professionals to work. When researching alongside patient work, new and more effective treatments are found at the same time. In the corona pandemic, it has been possible to utilize Hus’ extensive networks around the world, when information is needed about the spread and infectivity of the virus, ”says Mäkijärvi.