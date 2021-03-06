Hospitals Hip surgery can now be prepared for queuing for up to more months – it is estimated that in Hus, the treatment guarantee will not be reached until 1-2 years after the end of the epidemic

The government announced on Friday that deadlines for non-urgent care will be compromised on the basis of the contingency law. It is estimated that it will take about 1 to 2 years after the coronavirus epidemic is over to reach the care guarantee.

This will allow resources to be shifted from non-emergency care to emergency care and other emergency care for people with coronavirus in health care.

The announcement came at the right time, says the chief physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi. Hus has already had to transfer some intensive care patients to other areas for treatment.

“So far, we have succeeded in reorganizing current resources and modern care, and there has been no need to drive down non-urgent care. The growing number of patients in recent days means that we will probably have to reduce non-emergency care from next week. ”

Mäkijärvi estimates that the unhurried activities in Hus’ hospitals – surgeries, procedures and examinations – will at least be halved or, depending on the patient group, even stopped altogether.

Deviations from the care guarantee must not endanger the patient’s health. The same section of the Emergency Preparedness Act was also in use in the spring of 2020.

The government announced on Friday that it will also introduce three other sections of the Emergency Preparedness Act. They are sections 86, 106 and 107. The government sent the introduction regulations to Parliament on Friday.

Whose treatment in Hus is transferred?

According to Mäkijärvi, these are probably the same patient groups and procedures as last spring: eye and artificial joint surgeries and other non-urgent surgeries, examinations and procedures.

“In a way, they are the easiest to move. While of course not wanting to transfer anything at all, every patient deserves research and treatment, but in this case we have to prioritize. ”

According to Mäkijärvi, there are two reasons for this. The operating theaters and wake-up room employ staff who can treat, for example, respiratory failure and use ventilators. Their transfer to the care of coronary patients therefore makes sense in terms of professional competence. In addition, many of the eye and artificial joint surgeries are “not quite on the day”.

“Yes, there are also urgent eye surgeries and urgent orthopedic surgeries. Of course, the aim is to treat them as before. ”

Normally, a person waiting for artificial joint surgery will have surgery in 8 to 10 weeks. According to Mäkijärvi, patients should now be prepared for the delay of about 3-4 months.

Situation is also difficult in Southwest Finland. In addition to the hospital district of Southwest Finland, the special area of ​​responsibility of Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks) includes the hospital districts of Satakunta and Vaasa. All three areas are in the process of spreading the epidemic.

The infection situation has also rapidly worsened in Åland, where patients may have to be transferred to Tys if the number of patients in Åland exceeds the hospital’s carrying capacity.

Director of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland Matti Bergendahlin according to the waiver of care guarantee periods is an important tool if the situation in the area becomes more difficult. Right now, there is no need to run down for urgent care.

“Currently, the situation is reasonably good, but looking at the incidence rate in the area and knowing that the British variant of the virus is more contagious than before, it predicts that the need for hospital and intensive and ward care may be another in a couple of weeks.”

Everywhere For the time being, there is no rush to care in Finland. The disease situation in the areas of the North Karelia and Lapland hospital districts, for example, has been much calmer than in Uusimaa.

Director of the Lapland Hospital District Jari Jokela says that compromising care guarantee deadlines, however, will give hospital districts better access to care for coronary patients if more patients begin to come.

“However, it would also be important to outline the timetable for returning to the normal situation after the emergency law,” says Jokela.

If there are several coronary patients in need of intensive care at Lapland Central Hospital at the same time, coronary patients and other patients in need of intensive care must be separated by opening another intensive care unit. In this case, non-emergency care will have to be transferred in order to get enough staff for both intensive care units.

Director of Health Services, Siun Soten, North Karelia Association of Municipalities for Social and Health Services Sirpa Kaipiaisen according to the area, specialist nursing is currently operating normally.

“Because of the corona, we have only had a few intensive care patients and not always even one,” Kaipiainen says.

Mixed In Lapland and North Karelia, individual clusters of infection have occurred. We have learned from other parts of Finland that the situation can change quickly.

There are eight intensive care units in the Siun war and six intensive care units. According to Kaipiainen, they are enough at this stage. If the amount has to be increased from this, urgent treatment will also have to be run down.

Jari Jokela is the Chairman of the Board of the Hospital District Leaders Association. According to him, the association has not addressed corona cooperation between hospital districts.

However, if there is a risk of overcapacity in one hospital district, assistance between hospital districts is possible. Basically, it would mean transferring patients. This has already been done between some hospital districts.

The transfer of non-coronary patients could also be considered by concentrating the treatment of coronary patients in specific hospitals.

Last in the spring, many hospital districts had to pinch non-emergency care as well to get staff trained in intensive care units. The regions prepared for the worst.

“Now we don’t have so much need for staff training. But last spring we also had space for patients, now we have hospitals pretty full of other patients, ”says Mäkijärvi.

According to Mäkijärvi, unhurried treatment will be run down a little more carefully than last spring.

“But there has to be a small amount of leeway every day so that if there are a little more new coronary patients or other patients than average, they still need to have a few extra seats reserved.”

Despite the reduction in non-emergency care, the assessment of patients’ need for care continues as usual.

“That would be medically wrong and would risk patient safety if the referrals were not read,” says Mäkijärvi.

Hus will also continue unhurried treatment whenever possible.

Specialist medical care in addition, the epidemic is placing a particular burden on primary health care. Infection tracing, vaccinations and corona counseling telephone services are typically the responsibility of municipalities.

All of this is out of normal reception. According to the interviewees, this creates an invisible care debt: when primary health care is congested, there are fewer referrals for specialist care.

Nursing debt also arose when a significant proportion of patients across the country canceled their unhurried reception times last spring for fear of a coronavirus situation.

Care guarantee slippage knows the growing debt for care. It will not be dismantled in an instant.

Last spring’s queues were dismantled with varying degrees of success throughout the summer and autumn throughout Finland. In the summer, there were fewer interruptions in the Lapland Hospital District, which meant that no treatment queues were formed.

From mid-March last year to midsummer, almost 17 per cent fewer procedures were performed in the hospitals of the Hospital District of Southwest Finland than at the same time last year. During the rest of the year, the care queues were dismantled well and the queuing situation in the area is now reasonably good, says Bergendahl, director of the hospital district.

According to Mäkijärvi, the treatment queues born in Hus last spring could have been dismantled this spring if the third wave of the coronavirus had not intervened.

“At the end of last summer, we had about 5,000 patients who had been waiting for surgery for more than six months under the care guarantee. By Christmas, the figure had been halved. If all goes well now, we will be able to unload the queues again in the fall. ”

According to the estimate in the government memorandum, it will take up to 1 to 2 years after the coronavirus epidemic is over to reach the terms of the care guarantee in the Hus area.