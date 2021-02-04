The SMS prohibits the entry of companions, except for exceptions, while it studies if it performs antigen tests Beds installed in the old administrative area of ​​the General Pavilion of the Virgen de la Arrixaca. / LV JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Thursday, 4 February 2021, 20:58



Hospitals have begun to activate the measures provided for in the contingency plan in the face of the avalanche of the third wave. In the last week there have been more than 600 admissions for Covid – there were 715 hospitalized infected patients yesterday – and the Murcian Health Service (SMS) expects that between now and next Sunday there will be other