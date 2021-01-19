Two nurses attend to a patient in the ICU of the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, this Monday. Marcial Guillén / EFE

Cafeterias turned into revenue floors, field hospitals, cancellation of non-urgent surgeries: the situation in Spanish hospitals is already worse than at the most critical moments of the second wave of the covid pandemic, at the beginning of November. In some communities, such as Valencia, Murcia, Andalusia or Extremadura, it is also worse than in the first. The third epidemic wave threatens again to collapse the health system, as it happened in March and April. Several health organizations call for an immediate confinement to avoid it while infections reach record levels: on Monday the Ministry of Health has notified 84,287 new positives, the largest increase in a weekend in the entire pandemic. The previous mark was broken a week ago: then there were 61,422 diagnoses. Spain has reached its maximum cumulative incidence at 14 days: 689 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, almost three times what is beginning to be considered extreme risk (250 cases, although this depends on other indicators).

“We could be reaching the peak of the third wave”, said this Monday Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), who has recognized that after the delays of the weekend it will be necessary for the figures to be consolidate to see if this happens. His prognosis is based on the fact that, although the transmission of the virus continues to rise, it does so at a slower rate than in previous days. However, it could continue to grow, albeit more slowly, for still a few days. And, as he himself has recognized, it could settle on a plateau, instead of starting to descend. Everything will depend, he assured, on the effect of the measures that most of the autonomous communities began to impose after Three Kings Day. That is something that will be verified this week.

What is certain is that while the infections continue to grow, the hospitalizations will also do so, and still for a few days when the improvement begins. Last week it already had more income than the first of November, which was the worst of the second wave: 12,186 compared to 11,285. The occupation in the plant is also higher than at that time: this Monday it was 18.6%, compared to 17.28% on November 9, the previous maximum. And that of the ICU is very close to the most critical days of the second wave 32.7% compared to 32.8%. It will certainly overcome it, since this is the last indicator in which the infections are reflected.

The comparison with the first wave is more complicated because then the official reports of the ministry did not include this data. Although the situation is beginning to be compromised also in the communities that suffered the worst (Madrid, Catalonia, the Basque Country and some points of both Castiles), there it is still not as critical as it was then, when hospitals were practically exclusively dedicated to covid . But in other territories, where the first wave was better slowed down, today’s outlook is worse than that of March and April. Andalusia, Murcia, Extremadura or the Valencian Community are already suffering it with more intensity: health centers in Malaga are using old cafeterias for care, in the Valencian Community field hospitals are already used; both in this region and in Murcia (also in Madrid) all non-urgent surgical interventions are already being postponed.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, on January 18. In video, Simón assures that “we could be reaching the peak of the third wave.”PHOTO: R. RUBIO / EUROPA PRESS | VIDEO: EFE

System collapse

“The health system will not be able to take this wave,” says María José Campillo, spokesperson for the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM). “They can put beds anywhere, but they need toilets to attend to them and there won’t be enough. There should be a confinement to stop this wave or we will see ourselves as in the first one ”, he assures. “We see massive arrivals to the hospital. As a colleague said, every minute you see more and more positive tests that are entered. And all with a profound exhaustion of the staff ”, adds María José García, spokesperson for the Satse nursing union.

Álvaro Castellanos, vice president of the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC), believes that there is “a real risk of collapse.” “Since the end of December, revenues have been increasing almost exponentially,” he says. Everything will depend on whether in a few weeks this curve that goes up without stopping slows down. “At the moment, we are being able to accommodate all the patients who arrive, taking into account that we have already exceeded [en la mayoría de los hospitales valencianos, donde él trabaja] 100% of the normal capacity of intensive care units. We are at 90% if we take into account everything that is transformed in ICU, such as operating room beds ”, he adds. This is what does not allow other interventions to be carried out.

Álex Arenas, physicist, mathematician and specialist in epidemic analysis, regrets seeing what he and almost all epidemiologists predicted: the relaxation of Christmas restrictions would lead to a steep rise in cases that would compromise the health system. “And also, with the British strain in circulation, the situation is very bad,” he says. Arenas does not rule out that the level of transmission of the virus could be similar to that of the first wave.

There are, however, some elements in favor that, in his opinion, would probably prevent a mortality as high as that of last spring: firstly, vaccination in nursing homes will foreseeably reduce their deaths, since in the first wave were the most affected places. It is also better the knowledge of health workers when treating the disease in hospitals. Finally, the greater territorial heterogeneity in the spread of the virus (it is not as concentrated in a few points as in March) and by age (there is more transmission among young people, in which the fatality rate is lower) favors that mortality does not reach to the heights of the first wave.

