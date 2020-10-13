Hospitals Apartments, hotel rooms or a nursing home? Two legendary hospitals stand deserted in Kumpula and Töölö

The city is figuring out how much of the Midwifery College’s culturally and historically valuable building can be preserved.

Helsinki Midwifery College Hospital in Kumpula was emptied of patients and staff less than two years ago, and the building is still empty.

The future of the hospital is scheduled to be decided next spring.

The city is preparing a land transfer competition and is looking for an operator to build housing for the hospital built in the 1960s, says the City of Helsinki’s real estate development manager. Ilkka Aaltonen.

The competition is scheduled for next spring.

“Of course, even more versatile use is possible, for example as a part of a hotel or apartment hotel. However, it is up to competitors to consider whether there is enough demand at that location. ”

Hospital activities ran out at the Midwifery College due to the poor condition of the building. The Midwifery College Hospital was closed in its entirety in early 2018 due to extensive mold damage.

Hus, the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa who rented the hospital, stated extensive indoor air problems in the building. Radiation fungus as well as rot and microbial damage were widely found in the structures.

300,000 babies have been born at the Midwifery College Hospital in Kumpula.­

Midwifery College Hospital is located in a culturally and historically valuable environment. The building, completed in 1960, is Martti Välikangas designed by. More than 300,000 babies were born there.

Aaltonen says that the city is preparing a building history study, which will provide information on which parts of the Midwifery College are worth preserving.

“Of course the condition is taken into account, it cannot be considered unusable. But as much as possible is being preserved. ”

The empty spaces have been used temporarily for, among other things, filming of film and TV series, Aaltonen says.

The area includes the hospital plot, the adjacent street and park areas and the parking area along Isonniitynkatu.

Another one the famous hospital building in Helsinki is waiting for new use.

Earlier in the fall, it was reported that Hus intends to sell the property of Lastenlinna Hospital in Taka-Töölö.

The Children’s Castle Hospital emptied in December 2018.­

Lastenlinna has also been empty since the facilities for child psychiatry were completed in the area of ​​Kivelä Hospital in December 2018. Lastenlinna was built in the 1940s and was in rather poor condition.

Hus asked Lastenlinna for offers, the best of which was given by the special investment fund EQ Hoivakiinteistöt. EQ Hoivakiinteistöt offered to buy the Lastenlinna property for EUR 6–7 million.

A letter of intent has been signed for the sale, ie Hus has committed not to negotiate the sale of the property with other bidders until the end of this year.

The goal is for the final deal to be decided by the board on 30 November and the council on 17 December.

What about the premises of Lastenlinna? The future owner will not comment on the new activity yet, as a final agreement has not yet been made.

“However, most of our properties focus on various care services for aging, health properties or school properties,” EQ Care Properties responds.