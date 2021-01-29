The Arrixaca contemplates that the second dose is administered between 21 and 42 days after the first, although the Ministry ensures that the term will not exceed 35 La Arrixaca health workers receive the vaccine in a file image. / Vicente Vicéns / aGM JAVIER PÉREZ PARRA Friday 29 January 2021, 02:10



Some hospitals in the Region are warning their staff that the second dose of the vaccine could be delayed, in some cases, up to the sixth week (42 days) after the administration of the first. This collides with the information provided on Wednesday by the spokesman for the Ministry, Jaime Pérez, who assured that the injection