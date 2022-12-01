Hospitals, private clinics, and service institutions launched offers and discounts of 51% on plastic surgeries, examinations, and educational and professional services on the occasion of the 51st Federation Day.

And «Emirates Today» monitored the spread of advertisements on social media platforms, promoting discounts and offers on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, as private clinics provided 51% discounts on vision correction operations, and hospitals also provided offers that included a free examination with any consultant on the occasion of the state celebrations, and provided educational institutions and companies. Specializing in cleaning, 51% discounts on its services on the occasion of the Union Day, in addition to restaurants providing offers on meals, and the offers and discounts received interaction from followers of social networking sites.

Officials in medical and health hospitals and clinics, Raouf Abu Al-Dahab, Abeer Al-Hawamdeh, and Laila Abdel-Ilah, said that the offers and discounts came on the occasion of the Union Day.

They explained that the offers include eye examination services, free dental examination, and a medical examination by a consultant according to the desire of the auditors. The offers also include discounts of 51% on vision and dental correction operations.

They added that offers and discounts continue during the Union Day holiday, pointing out that hospitals and clinics annually offer these offers to celebrate the country’s national occasions, and as an expression of their love for the country, its founders and leaders.

Officials in educational and service institutions, Ibrahim Al-Bakri, Malik Saedan, and Alia Mohieldin, stated that the offers and discounts on the occasion of the 51st Union Day include all academic research for school students and research.

They added that the offers include a 51% discount on vehicle washing, house cleaning, and carpet washing, pointing out that the offers continue for three days.