Hospitals A hundred-meter tunnel will be built between Meilahti and Laakso hospitals at a cost of 25 million euros

Politicians locked in the construction of the tunnel this week.

Coming There will be a Quick Connection between Laakso Hospital and Meilahti Hospital: an approximately 800-meter-long underground tunnel along which patients can be transported.

At its meeting on Monday, the Board of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) approved the construction of an estimated EUR 24.7 million tunnel. In addition to patients, goods are transported along the tunnel. The construction of the tunnel is also justified by safety and preparedness for special situations.

The construction of the tunnel was not yet locked in at an earlier stage, when politicians themselves decided on the hospital’s project plan. On Monday, the government also approved the establishment of a real estate company for the hospital for Hus.

The valley The new hospital is a major joint project between Hus and the City of Helsinki.

Facilities will be built in the area for psychiatric hospital care for both actors. In addition, the Valley remains an important rehabilitation hospital. Half of Helsinki Hospital’s hospitals, especially for the elderly, are concentrated there.

The Hus government also outlined on Monday that the city and the hospital district should begin preparations for merging their psychiatric functions so that the psychiatric functions of the new hospital operate under the same leadership.

The construction of the new hospital is estimated to cost EUR 838 million. Construction work on the hospital should begin this year and continue throughout the decade. Completion is divided into stages, so the new hospital will be able to move from other hospitals to departments gradually towards the end of the decade.