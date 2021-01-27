People’s Artist of Russia Yekaterina Zhemchuzhnaya, who was previously hospitalized with COVID-19, spoke about her health.

“Yes, I’m in the hospital. Well, this coronavirus, it ate me. I am in the hospital with a dropper now, “- said the actress Channel Five January 27.

She noted that she feels rather well, doctors are doing everything to improve her condition.

The hospitalization of Pearl with viral pneumonia and COVID-19 became known earlier that day. It is known that the 76-year-old artist has more than a few days. She was taken to the hospital in a moderate condition.

Ekaterina Zhemchuzhnaya is known for her roles in the films “Gypsy Aza”, “Gypsy Happiness”, “Carnival”. Also, the actress plays in the Moscow theater “Romen”