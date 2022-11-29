Cavarzano in mourning, little Christian Lozovyy died at the age of 15 of fulminant meningitis

There was nothing that could be done to save the baby’s life Christian Lozovyy, the 15-month-old baby, who arrived at the hospital with a very high fever. When the doctors understood the seriousness of his condition, they ordered his transfer to another hospital.

The facts shocked the entire community where the family originally came from Ukraine, has been living for several years now. Many are now trying to show closeness to her loved ones.

According to information released by some local media, the events began on the day of Saturday 26 November. Precisely in the family home, which is located in the small town of Cavarzanoin the province of Belluno.

The child born on August 26, 2021, up to that point he had never had any serious health problems. She seemed to stay well and the parents were quite calm.

In the last few days he had one strange fever and the parents, when they saw that she had arrived at a very hot temperature elevatedthey decided to transport him to the San Martino hospital in Belluno.

The doctors disposed of hers recovery and they were trying to do what they could to help him and bring down his fever. However, a few hours after his arrival, his condition is you get worse further.

The death of little Christian Lozovyy

For this very reason, they arranged her transfer at the Padua hospital. Doctors, from routine examinations, discovered that he was suffering from one meningitiscaused by aPneumococcal infection.

His parents never left him alone and always stood by him. But it is precisely in this hospital structure that the situation is drastically worseneduntil sadly heartbreaking death.

The funeral is scheduled for today, Tuesday 29 November, in the church of Cavarzano. There family is well placed in the community and there are so many people who are trying to show closeness and affection to his loved ones, affected by the sudden loss.