Russian rapper Morgenstern (full name – Alisher Morgenstern) showed a video from the hospital. He published the video in Instagram…

It is noted that the performer had previously reported health problems. During a live broadcast on the social network, he admitted that he was hospitalized due to kidney stones. The hip-hop artist stressed that he felt such acute pain for the first time in his life. He also urged his fans to take care of themselves and not use prohibited substances.

Later, the musician recorded a video for subscribers of how he was being carried on a stretcher along the corridors of a medical institution. At the beginning of the shooting, Morgenstern allegedly lies unconscious, but at the end of the video he abruptly stood up and revealed that it was a prank. “Ha, on **** [обманул]”- he said and turned away from the camera. However, the hip-hop artist noted that his diagnosis was indeed confirmed.

On Thursday, June 3, the Zyuzinsky court of Moscow found Morgenstern guilty of promoting drugs in his work and imposed a fine on the musician of 100 thousand rubles. The rapper himself called this solution an inexpensive advertisement for the whole country.