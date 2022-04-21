Culiacán, Sinaloa.- After five days of convalescing in the hospital, a young motorcyclist died after not resisting the injuries he suffered when he was hit by a vehiclewhose characteristics were not obtained because the alleged perpetrator fled in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The deceased responded to the name of Eduardo N, 26 years old, who He suffered a skull fracture and hemorrhage.

The accident was recorded in the first minutes of last Saturday of glory, in the vicinity of the Tomateros stadiumin the Rosales sector.

Minutes after he was helped by paramedics from the Red Cross, the young man was taken to the general hospital in Culiacán, who was convalescing until Tuesday night and was transferred to Social Security.

It is worth mentioning that Family members requested a change of hospital due to the excessive collection that was being carried out by the hospital administration.

Due to this situation, relatives of the injured young man had complications for this request to be given, because the administration of the General Hospital of Culiacán was charging him, as explained an amount that did not coincide with the expenses that they had already made in the purchase of medicines.

On this question, blood relatives of the now deceased, They assured that they had already spent an expense of approximately 20 thousand pesos, which the hospital was charging them together with the hospitalization.

Due to this situation, relatives explained that managers did not authorize the transfer of the patient from the General to Social Security, until they settled the account they had for the services provided and medications used.

Read more: Police seriously injured after colliding with a parked car on a motorcycle in Culiacán

After a complaint to this medium, HGC directors finally authorized the transfer of the patient to the IMSS on Tuesday night. Today, his death was decreed around 1:30 p.m., so the State Attorney General’s Office was notified to carry out the corresponding proceedings and investigations.