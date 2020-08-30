People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Pevtsov spoke about his health, reports REN TV.

“Excellent health, wonderful, great. I wish everyone to be sick with such well-being. Everything is fine, the mood is cheerful, I still don’t want to work, but this is obviously due to my health, ”said the artist.

According to the channel, doctors assess Pevtsov’s condition as moderate, he has been diagnosed with respiratory failure.

It is worth noting that Pevtsov posted a video on his Instagram, in which he confirmed that he was previously diagnosed with pneumonia, and an express test for COVID-19 showed a negative result.

He also expressed gratitude to the director of the Lenkom theater, Mark Varshaver, for the “instant” organization of hospitalization.

On Saturday it became known that the People’s Artist of Russia Dmitry Pevtsov was diagnosed with pneumonia, now he is in the hospital.

According to the information source, the 57-year-old actor felt unwell after returning from a vacation in the Crimea, and turned to doctors.