Hospitalized Igor Nikolaev underwent heart surgery

New details of the condition of Russian musician Igor Nikolaev, who was previously hospitalized in the intensive care unit, have been revealed. This is reported by Telegram– REN TV channel.

The performer underwent heart surgery: doctors performed coronary bypass surgery on the artist. According to the source, Nikolaev is now in intensive care.

On Friday, September 15, it became known that Igor Nikolaev was hospitalized. The musician was sent to the intensive care ward, his condition was assessed as serious. Later there were reports that he was transferred to the intensive care unit. However, the information was later refuted, indicating that he was in a medical facility as planned, and not in intensive care.

On September 18, it was reported that doctors managed to stabilize the performer’s condition. Nikolaev’s upcoming concerts have been cancelled.