From the sanatorium where he is hospitalized after having tested positive for coronavirus, the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales asked resort to “medicinal plants of the highlands, valleys and plains” to prevent disease.

“Sisters and brothers: To prevent #Coronavirus it is important, in addition to the care protocol, resort to our traditional medicine of medicinal plants of the highlands, valleys and plains and, in the second phase, it is essential to comply with prescription drugs, “said the former Bolivian president from his Twitter account.

Morales assured that he is “very well” and also thanked the signs of concern for his state of health from Bolivia and abroad. According to Morales, Latin American leaders such as the presidents of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel, have been interested in their status.

“I feel very good, under the control of a medical board at the Los Olivos clinic. I heartily appreciate the expressions of solidarity, the plants, the medicines and the mates sent from Trinidad, Monteagudo, La Paz, Oruro and Cochabamba,” Morales said, and launched: “Bolivians always united in the face of adversity“.

Likewise, Morales congratulated the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, for his management in the purchase of vaccines against the coronavirus that, according to government statements, will begin to be administered at the end of January, when they receive the 5.2 million acquired doses of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

The Bolivian Presidency spokesman, Jorge Richter, pointed out that the “objective of the Government is to immunize the entire vaccinable population” so that, in addition to the batch of the Russian vaccine, they have also acquired that of AstraZeneca and Oxford and those supplied to through the COVAX mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The latest balance of the Bolivian Ministry of Health has reported the number of 44 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up to a total of 9,680 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 1,550 new positives from coronavirus, which raises to 188,733 the provisional balance of accumulated cases.

Evo Morales had a very busy schedule since his return to Bolivia. Photo: AFP

Morales tested positive for coronavirus days ago and the confirmation came after hours of speculation about the former president’s state of health.

After his return to Bolivia on November 9 after being hosted as a political refugee in the country, Morales maintained an intense activity with trips, press conferences and conventions of his party (MAS) in different departments of the country without necessarily taking the biosecurity care such as the use of masks or personal distancing.

