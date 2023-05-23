Deputy was in hospital in Brasilia for fibromyalgia and covid-19; Congressman will be away for 30 days

the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) was discharged from the hospital this Monday (May 22, 2023) after 8 days in the DF Star Hospital, in Brasilia, because of a sudden illness. “After investigations, an exacerbation of the fibromyalgia condition was detected, related to burnout and mild covid-19“, informed the institution. According to medical reportthe congresswoman is cured of covid-19 and will need “remain away from their activities for 30 days for treatment“.