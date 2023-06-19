Telecinco: PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico who fell from a horse came out of a coma

It became known about the improvement in the condition of the goalkeeper of the French “Paris Saint-Germain” (PSG) Sergio Rico, hospitalized after falling from a horse. This is reported Telecinco.

According to the publication, the goalkeeper came out of a coma. It is noted that he is no longer given sedatives.

On June 9, doctors reported that the football player was again put into an artificial coma. His condition was assessed as serious.

Information about Riko’s hospitalization appeared on May 28. He was in Seville and made a pilgrimage to Huelva – to the chapel of the Virgin Rocío. During a horseback ride, Rico ran into someone else’s runaway horse. She hit him in the neck, after which the athlete fell and received a head injury. He was sent to the hospital by helicopter.

Rico started playing for PSG in 2019. He spent 24 matches in the team and became a two-time French champion. Previously, the goalkeeper played for the Spanish Sevilla and Mallorca, as well as the English Fulham.