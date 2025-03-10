One of the arbitrators of the match of the Cadet category of First Provincial that faced the clubs Aranda Riber and Capiscol de Burgos has been admitted to the University Hospital of Burgos after being attacked by the father of one of the players.

The events have occurred in the Juan Carlos Higuero Sports Complex of Aranda de Duero. Once the game is over, the parent of one of the players of the visiting team has accessed the changing rooms and has assaulted the referee, as they have explained face -to -face witnesses to EFE.

The detainee

The aggressor is the father of one of the players of the Burgian capital team

As a consequence of the aggression, the referee has fallen to the ground, has hit and has lost consciousness for several minutes. After the warning of the aggression, the man has been transferred by ambulance to the Santos Reyes de Aranda de Duero Hospital, although he has subsequently been referred to the University Hospital of Burgos, where he has been admitted. For his part, the alleged aggressor has been arrested and has given a statement at the National Police of the Aranda de Duero.

Through a statement, the City of Aranda has expressed its “most energetic condemnation of the intolerable aggression.” In it, they added that “this type of violent acts have no place in sport and much less in the field of base sport, where values ​​such as respect, tolerance, companionship and clean play are promoted.”

“Sport must be a safe space for everyone, on and off the track. It is the responsibility of each of us to work to eradicate any form of aggression or unsportsmanlike behavior, ”added the City Council, which asks for respect for those who spend their time that children can develop a sports activity.

In addition, they have also shown their support to the victim’s relatives and have offered support to the local club in case legal actions are decided by the facts.