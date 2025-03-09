One of the arbitrators of the match category of First Provincial that faced the teams Aranda Riber and Capiscol This Sunday was admitted to the Burgos University Hospital for the injuries suffered after being attacked by the father of one of the players of the Burgos capital, that has been arrested.

The events have occurred in the Juan Carlos Higuero Sports Complex of Aranda de Duero when, at the end of the game, the parent of one of the players of the visiting team, after accessing the locker room, has addressed the referee and has assaulted him, as they have explained to Efe witnesses.

As a result of aggression, The referee has fallen to the ground and has hitso it seems to have lost consciousness for several minutes.

Initially he has been transferred to ambulance to the Santos Reyes de Aranda de Duero Hospital, although later It has been referred to the University Hospital of Burgoswhere it has been admitted.

The alleged aggressor, on the other hand, He has been arrested and remained a statement at the National Police of Aranda de Duero.