A total of 22 people, of the 58 who were traveling in a canoe that arrived this Sunday by their own means at the port of Granadilla, in the south of Tenerife, have been referred to different hospitals on the island due to their state of health, they reported. 112 sources. One of these people was recovered by the emergency services from a cardiorespiratory arrest before being transferred to the Hospital de La Candelaria.

Several people alerted 112 to the presence of this vessel near the coast of Granadilla, around 9:45 a.m. At first it seemed that she was heading towards El Médano, but she finally arrived at the port of Granadilla. The arrival of this cayuco occurs in the middle of a heat wave in the Canary Islands. At the nearest weather station, the Tenerife Sur airport, a temperature of 33.5 degrees was recorded at 2:00 p.m.

In recent weeks, the growing political crisis in Senegal, where the government has dissolved the main opposition party by decree, has led to an increase in the number of Senegalese trying to flee to the Canary Islands.