Hospitalizations of babies under 1 year old due to pneumonia, bronchitis and bronchiolitis in SUS (Unified Health System) units reached a record in 2023, according to a survey carried out by Child Health Observatoryinitiative of Fiocruz and of the Single phase.

There were 153,000 hospitalizations last year, an average of 419 per day, which corresponds to a 24% increase compared to the previous year. This is the highest number recorded in the last 15 years. The survey also reports that the SUS disbursed R$154 million in 2023 to treat hospitalized babies, around R$53 million more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The Observa Infância survey analyzed hospitalization rates by region and revealed a downward trend until 2016. From 2016 to 2019, the data varied upwards or downwards, depending on the region. In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitalizations fell by an average of 340%. The following years saw steady increases, until reaching the record high in the historical series in 2023.

Analyzing the regions individually, it was observed that the South and Central-West had the highest hospitalization rates in the last year. The intense cold and the fires associated with the dry climate, respectively, contribute to leaving the respiratory system of children more vulnerable.

For researcher Cristiano Boccolini, coordinator of Observa Infância, climate change and low childhood vaccination coverage are the main hypotheses for the increase in hospitalizations.

“Reduced vaccination against respiratory diseases, possibly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and extreme weather conditions may have contributed to infants’ vulnerability to severe respiratory infections”he explains. “Therefore, it is essential to keep the vaccination records of babies and children up to date. Remember that it is also important for pregnant women to have their vaccinations up to date, since mothers guarantee the antibodies of their babies in the first months of life.”.

The hospitalization data used in the survey were obtained from the SUS Hospital Admissions System and the birth data were extracted from the National Live Birth System between the years 2008 and 2023.



Reproduction/Fiocruz Above, graph from the Friocruz study with curves by region

The Childhood Observatory

The Child Health Observatory is a scientific outreach initiative to bring to society’s attention data and information about the health of children up to 5 years of age. The goal is to expand access to qualified information and facilitate understanding of data obtained from national information systems. The scientific evidence used is the result of investigations developed by researchers Patricia and Cristiano Boccolini within the scope of the Institute of Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health and the Petrópolis School of Medicine of the Arthur de Sá Earp Neto University Center, with resources from the CNPq (National Council for Scientific and Technological Development) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

With information from Fiocruz.