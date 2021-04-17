The Region of Murcia is keeping the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic at bay while continuing to relieve hospital pressure. This is confirmed by the data of the last balance of the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, which certified a new decrease in the number of patients with coronavirus hospitalized in the Region of Murcia, both in the plant and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to data from the Ministry, there are currently a total of 559 Covid-19 patients in Murcia, of which 480 are in home isolation and 79 are admitted to hospitals in the Region; of the latter, 21 are in the ICU. They are four less than in the previous day both in the ward and in the critically ill patient unit.

It should be noted that the decrease in ICU occupancy has not occurred because patients who were in them have died, since in the last 24 hours the Region of Murcia has not registered any death from Covid-19. The total number of deaths, therefore, remains at 1,583.

Regarding the number of positives, the Epidemiology Service detected a total of 68 new cases on Friday, 8 less than the previous day and in line with the data that have been given during the last week, marked by fear of that there was an increase in infections after the Easter holidays; something that, according to the data, is not happening.

Of the 68 new cases, 16 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 8 to Cartagena, 6 to Mazarrón, 5 to Alcantarilla, 4 to Alhama de Murcia, 3 to Águilas, 3 to Cieza, 3 to Molina de Segura, 3 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 3 to Torre Pacheco. The rest are spread over various locations.

Counting the 2,068 PCR and antigen tests carried out in the last 24 hours and the 68 cases detected, the positivity rate stands at 3.28%, within the limits (maximum 5%) considered by the health authorities to control an epidemiological wave.

Since the health crisis began, a total of 109,666 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia. 107,524 (66 in the last hours) have been discharged.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 1,004,499 PCR and antigen tests and 106,782 antibody tests since the pandemic began.