Hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 remain low in Jalisco mainly thanks to vaccination, although 45 deaths were reported on March 25, as reported by the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ)

all 45 kills for this disease, announced they showed up a few days ago and even weeks ago, the Jalisco Ministry of Health announced it:

“The registry of deaths does not necessarily correspond to the deaths that occurred in a single dayand can be notified with a delay by each hospital institution, since this report entails an internal validation process.”

The main reason why Jalisco remains low in infections, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 is effective vaccination and the application of the reinforcement to the majority of the Jalisciense populationThis was stated by Dr. Roberto Carlos Ávila, in charge of the Office of Evidence and Intelligence in Health.

The SSJ informs that the deaths reported this March 25, 91 percent occurred before week 7 of this 2022; one in week 10, two in week 11 and only one in week 12 (in progress), at the cut, Jalisco accumulates a total of 19 thousand 226 confirmed deaths

about andl possible resurgence of Covid-19 casesconsequence of holiday period that is approaching, Dr. Carlos Ávila, explains that they will be able to ir filing new cases within one to two weeks after the celebrations for Holy Week and Easter.

Dr. Ávila and the SSJ reiterate that the pandemic is still active and they invite the population to use face masks, antibacterial gel and continue drinking healthy distanceas well as the importance of vaccination in society, since it considerably reduces complications from Covid-19.