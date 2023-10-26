Home page World

In autumn 2023, coronavirus cases in Germany will rise noticeably again. This also applies to severe Covid-19 diseases. The reason for this is also the Pirola variant.

Berlin – Doctors and pharmacists had warned: There will be a wave of flu and many respiratory diseases in Germany in autumn and winter. In the circle of relatives, at work, on the street – in many places you can currently see that this forecast has come true.

Covid-19 in Germany: Corona variant BA.2.86 Pirola is detected in isolated cases

At the end of October, the corona numbers in the Federal Republic also rose again, albeit within a manageable range. The Corona variant BA.2.86, called Pirola, was also detected in Germany for the first time these days. According to current surveys by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), as of October 25th, 23 cases were registered nationwide.

What is noteworthy compared to the previous week is the sharp increase in the incidence of hospitalization due to Covid-19 cases and severe respiratory diseases with Corona, and intensive care bed occupancy due to COVID⁠-⁠19 cases and nationwide deaths with Corona also rose significantly again .

First things first: The hospitalization incidence is 4.5 COVID⁠-⁠19 cases per week and per 100,000 inhabitants and is therefore 37% higher than in the previous week (3.3), the RKI announced on its website. The incidence of hospitalizations due to severe acute respiratory illness with COVID-19 increased from 1.5 to 2.2 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 47 percent higher than the previous week.

Covid-19 in Germany: Corona deaths are increasing again

Doctor visits for respiratory illnesses with COVID⁠-⁠19 increased by 49 percent compared to the previous week, and thus also. As a result, 113 people per 100,000 residents had to see a doctor; a week earlier there were an average of 76 patients. That’s not all: the number of corona deaths increased by 19 percent across Germany in the last week (as of October 25th) – from 151 people who died with Covid-19 to 179.

According to the RKI, 176,528 people nationwide have died from or with Covid-19 disease since the beginning of the pandemic. Germany’s intensive care units will also be closed at the end of October 2023 Coronavirus stressed again. The RKI writes: “The intensive care bed utilization due to Covid-19 cases shows that 609 patients with a corona infection are currently receiving intensive care treatment. That’s 31% more than the previous week (464).” (pm)