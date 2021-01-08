The restaurant association within the Confederation of Balearic Business Associations accused the Balearic government of “acting without thinking“after it announced on Friday that all bars, restaurants and cafes in Mallorca will have to close for a fortnight from this coming Tuesday. The association said that” things are being done very badly “.

The hospitality sector, the association noted, has strictly complied with tough measures previously introduced – closing terraces at 6pm and interiors. “The source of infection is not restaurants, and far less the few terraces that have remained open. “The only thing that will be achieved by closing establishments for a third time is” their death “.

The association called for greater speed in the vaccination program, for there to be vaccination 24 hours a day, and for the military, vets and pharmacists to assist.