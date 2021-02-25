Representatives of the Hospitality Sector are going all out to overturn the Government’s proposal to shut down bar, café and restaurant terraces at 16:00 when they open on Tuesday.

The Social Dialogue Board, which is composed of Government, Social and Economic representatives will meet today to discuss the easing of restrictions which will be approved on Friday and enforced from March 2.

The main point of discussion at the meeting will be the reopening of bar, restaurant and café terraces. The Government’s proposal to set a closing time of 16:00 has been soundly rejected by the Hospitality Sector who say it doesn’t give them enough time to serve meals to customers.

“We are asking that they be allowed to stay open until at least 17:00, ”Said PIMEM President Jordi Mora, who pointed out that since restaurants are not able to serve dinners, they should at least be allowed to serve more meals during the day.

CAEB has also insisted that “lunches should be guaranteed. “

The Government’s proposal has not been set in stone, so it is possible that the closing time could be changed.

The catering sectors of CAEB and PIMEM are demanding that a plan be put in place for the reopening of the interior spaces of bars and restaurants and that it be confirmed well in advance so that the necessary preparations can be made.

CAEB and PIMEM will also ask that the use of gym changing rooms and showers be allowed with a capacity of 30% and that shopping malls and supermarkets be allowed to open on Saturdays, with a maximum capacity of 30% and a closing time of 20:00.

Judicial route

At least 30 restaurateurs and bar owners have filed an appeal against the closure of the Hospitality Sector in Mallorca claiming that both interiors and terraces could be reopened with the conditions set out last November.

The group has the support of PIMEM and the newly created Association Arema. Their lawyer Francisco Pérez has submitted a brief requesting very precautionary measures, which the TSJB will rule on in the coming days.

Citizen Participation Councilor, Alberto Jarabo has indicated that bars, restaurants and cafés will have to wait until March 2 to reopen their terraces in parking spaces.

“We ask for patience and as soon as this date is approved by the Government, the terraces can be installed with the limitations that are marked,” he said. “The conditions will be the same as set out in the decree, so expansion in pedestrian areas will continue to be prohibited. “

“What worries us most is how this reopening will take place; establishments will be responsible for ensuring rigorous compliance with security measures, ”Warned Cllr Jarabo. “The Police will be carrying out inspections and not only will they be very attentive, they will take action.”