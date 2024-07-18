Fortune is not smiling on McLaren

It is certainly not a fortunate period for the McLarenat least as far as the conditions of thehospitality of the British team. In Barcelona, ​​shortly before the third and final Free Practice session, a short circuit in the electrical panel of the structure had triggered a firefortunately quickly put out by the firefighters and without any injuries, except for some minor poisoning.

Damage also in Hungary

An episode that had therefore forced the British team to a temporary hospitality in the following GP in Austria, but unfortunately that’s not all: yesterday, in fact, a violent storm hit theHungaroringwhere the Hungarian Grand Prix will be held this weekend. A strong floodwith annex hailflooded the pit lane and caused damage to the hospitality areas, particularly the McLaren one.

(Photo by Carlo Platella / FormulaPassion)

The consequences

The facility, on the eve of the Hungarian weekend, is not yet ready for guests and the media following damage to the roof, to the point that the conferences will be held outside, as announced in a short post by the English team: “On Wednesday afternoon, during the build-up to the Hungarian Grand Prix, the team was hit by an unexpected weather event which had an impact on Team Hub McLaren. The team is currently working to repair the damage and so unfortunately our Team Hub will not be open to guests and media for the duration of the Hungarian GP“.