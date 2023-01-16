2nd term Lula leads the sector with R$ 29.7 million; Bolsonaro, on the other hand, paid higher amounts for food and fuel supplies

The hotel sector is the one that leads the expenses with CPFG (Federal Government Payment Card), the popular corporate card, since 2006. The president who spent the most in this sector It is Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), in its 2nd term, with R$ 29.7 million, already corrected for inflation. The party colleague, former president Dilma Rousseff, comes in 2nd place in her 1st term leading the country.

the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ranks 4th in hotel spending. However, it is the champion in the supply of food and automotive fuels and lubricants.

The Dilma 2 government is the one that presented the lowest rate in spending on accommodation: R$ 5.8 million. However, in the 2nd term, the PT remained in power only from January 1, 2015 to May 11, 2016 —when she was officially removed from office by the National Congress and Michel Temer (MDB) assumed the presidency on an interim basis and, later, took office on August 31, 2016. All values ​​were restated according to the IPCA (National Index of Prices to the Extended Consumer).

In addition to the amounts spent on hotels, the presidents disbursed high amounts on food. The branch is divided into 2 sectors: gender and food supply. The 1st value refers to expenses with purchases in hypermarkets, supermarkets, markets gourmet and other companies that operate in this type of segment.

The amount spent in the last 20 years in the food supply sector refers to purchases in establishments such as restaurants and bakeries. Bolsonaro is the president who led spending in this segment: R$ 6.1 million.

Former president Bolsonaro also won the ranking expenses with automotive fuels and lubricants. During the 4 years as head of Planalto, the amount paid to the sector was R$ 729 thousand.

Differently from the information published on social networks, the expenses published on Thursday (12.jan) in the federal government portal refer to the Presidency of the Republic. There are no expenditures by ministries listed in the file, neither for the period of the Lula government (2003-2010), nor for the government of former President Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

TRANSPORTS

One of the main sectors with expense records is the means of transport leasing. This is the branch that leads Lula’s 1st term, when the account reached R$ 28.6 million. After being re-elected in 2006, the president disbursed over R$1.3 million to companies in the field.

Bolsonaro spent a smaller amount on transportation, compared to Lula: R$749,500.

Dilma paid BRL 186,000 for services from 2011 to 2014. In Dilma’s 2nd term, there was no record of payment of bills in the segment, the same occurs in the Temer government.

read the ranking below:

TOP 10 OF EACH GOVERNMENT

In Lula’s 1st term, the president spent R$59.1 million with the corporate card. The value, already corrected for inflation, is the highest compared to the other bills of presidents elected in the country since 2003. In addition to transportation expenses, there is disbursement for the sectors of accommodation, food, telecommunications services and administrative support services, technical and operational in the first 4 years of the PT government.

From 2007 to 2010, as re-elected president, Lula had the 2nd highest account with CPGF: 47.9 million, in values ​​corrected for inflation. In this survey, in addition to the segments mentioned above, expenses with leasing of movable property, other nature and intangibles, cleaning materials and hygiene products, pantry and kitchen and pharmacological were recorded.

Dilma comes in 3rd place in the ranking expenses, disbursing R$ 42.4 million in his 1st term. The highest management values ​​follow the same line as its predecessor.

The survey of the expenses of the presidents of the Republic indicates that the smallest account of the last 20 years is from Dilma’s 2nd term. At the time, the Chief Executive suffered an impeachment process, being officially removed on May 12, 2016. The PT’s bills reached BRL 10.2 million.

Michel Temer took over as interim president on May 12, 2016. The official inauguration of the president took place 3 months later, on August 31, 2016. Until passing the banner to Bolsonaro, in 2019, the emedebista spent R$ 15.3 million . In the top 10 of the former chief executive, expenses with excess baggage and property rentals are noteworthy. The values ​​were R$ 106 thousand and R$ 31,969, respectively.

Bolsonaro is the 3rd president with the highest accounts after Lula and Dilma. In all, corporate card payments reach R$ 32 million. The 1st sector with the most expenses is accommodation, with the Ferraretto Hotel project, in Guarujá, São Paulo, being the most sought after by the former head of Planalto.

At least 21 CPFs (Certificates of Individuals) used the CPFG during the mandate. The 1st expense was made on January 4, 2019 in the food sector, of R$ 303.78 in a supermarket chain in Brasília. The last one, on December 4, 2022, was made at the same establishment, at a cost of R$54.66. The branch ranked 2nd in Bolsonaro’s spending.

DIVERGENCE OF DATA

The data released by the General Secretariat of the Presidency on Thursday (12.jan) differ from those published on the Transparency Portal. THE Power360 contacted Segov, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open.

In the 1st term (2003 to 2006), Lula spent R$ 22 million on his corporate card. However, there has been great inflation since then. From the end of 2003 to the end of 2022, for example, the accumulated rate is 191.9%. That is, an expense of BRL 100 in 2022 is equivalent to an expense of BRL 291.90 currently.

When correcting for the inflation of expenses, year by year, until December 2022, it is possible to verify that the R$ 22 million is equivalent to R$ 59 million in current expenses.

Something similar happens in relation to the 2nd term: considering inflation, the R$ 21.9 million spent in the period 2007-2010 is equivalent to R$ 47.9 million in current values.

Read the expenses of all presidents with the corporate card since Lula’s 1st term, corrected by the IPCA:

OTHER BOLSONARO ACCOUNTS

Bolsonaro disbursed 49.5% of total CPFG accounts with accommodation. Nine of the 10 biggest expenses on the former president’s card were made in hotels in Guarujá. The former chief executive used to visit the site and take pictures with supporters during rest periods. In one of the establishments, he spent amounts close to R$ 1.5 million.

In the sequence, expenditures typified in foodstuffs concentrate almost ⅕ (19.9%) of Bolsonaro’s expenses. On a trip he made to Roraima, on October 26, 2021, there is a record of a payment of BRL 109,266.00 at a restaurant in Boa Vista specializing in lunchboxes and roast chicken.

There are also expenses of BRL 714,248.41 at gas stations, BRL 31,440 on excess baggage and BRL 1,809.94 at a pet shop from February to April 2022. These amounts are not readjusted for inflation.

CORPORATE CARD

The CPGF was created by decree by Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) in 2001. According to the Transparên Portalcia, the corporate card is intended for: