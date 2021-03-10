Several customers consume on the terrace of a bar in Bilbao on December 12. Luis Tejido / EFE

Although bars and restaurants have managed to reopen in recent weeks, their situation remains far from ideal for these businesses to cope with the economic ravages of the pandemic. The different measures of containment of the covid-19 have been definitive for many establishments, and those that have survived have done so mainly thanks to the suspension of their workers through the ERTE. However, both those who have remained in their positions and those who have returned to their workplace have seen that the salaries for their activity in relation to the hours employed are now lower.

According to the data offered this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) referring to the Harmonized Labor Cost Index (ICLA) –which measures the labor cost per hour worked, keeping the structure of expenses by branches of activity constant – the decrease in wage cost in the hospitality industry was higher in the fourth quarter of 2020 than the number of hours worked in this period: the result reflects a 4% salary decrease compared to the same cycle in 2019. That is, although its employees worked fewer hours than usual, they charged less for them than a year earlier.

The statistics of the public body justify this drop in salaries based on the harsh impact of the virus in the hospitality industry, which it qualifies as “one of the most affected sections of activity.” Last December, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations published that 2020 closed with more than 755,000 workers affected by Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), of which more than 241,000 came from the hospitality branch: one out of three. In addition, the sector quantifies in 400,000 the jobs that were lost during the past year.

General growth

The delicate and particular situation of the hospitality industry is, however, an anomaly within the conclusions that the INE statistical table throws up. Taking into account the ICLA, the cost per hour worked – adding all the branches of activity – increased by 3.1% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019: which increases its growth by eight tenths compared to the results of the third trimester. In this way, with the rebound experienced in the period between October and December, the labor cost adds ten quarters to the rise in interannual rates. If seasonal and calendar factors are also eliminated, the percentage increases: the labor cost per hour worked advanced 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, and improves the annual growth of 2.8% that you experienced the previous quarter. With this result, there are already 14 accumulated quarters with a positive balance.

Within the costs per hour worked, the wage cost ―the salary― increased by 2.3% in relation to the fourth quarter of 2019; while the labor cost ―which includes both the salary, as well as the payment to social security, private insurance and other expenses―, excluding extraordinary payments and arrears, did so by 3.6% year-on-year in the last quarter of 2020.

