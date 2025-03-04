Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The best paid and most demanded profiles in the hotel and tourist sector for the current year are Sommeliers, event coordinators and chefs specialized in pastriesas concluded ADECCO In its analysis of the remuneration of the hotel and tourist sector in Spain, focusing on twelve of the essential positions for the support of the sector whose Salariar band is less than 40,000 euros on average, as well as in the current hospitality and tourist situation and the forecasts that are expected by 2025.

It has also highlighted the upward trend of the hospitality and tourism sectorexceeding, for the first time, the 3 million employed in 2024, despite the challenges that companies find to attract and loyalty new talents. By 2025, profiles linked to new technologies and digitalization, as well as high online training with international sustainability standards will be the most demanded, indicates Adecco.

An upward sector with endogenous problems

The hospitality sector and continuous tourism, exceeding for the first time the 3 million employed, which is an iinterannual nation of more than 2.3% Regarding 2023.

In this sense, the percentage of unemployment in tourist activities is around 11.2%, so it continues below the unemployment rate of the national economy. Thus, tourism maintains its position as One of the main sources of income and employment in Spaincontributing one of the highest country’s GDP contributions at European level, with contributions ranging between 12% and 14%.









However, the hospitality and tourism sector faces complexes challenges when attracting and loyalty talent. Among the most recurring challenges are the seasonality of a considerable part of activities and the high rotation of personnel, together with the lack of continuous training, a large extent of the previous ones, and the improvement of working conditions, being the most common claims a greater conciliation and more time flexibility.

Human resources strategies in which companies invest

To overcome these challenges, Adecco establishes that companies must implement strategies focused on the Value proposal For employees, offer better working conditions, promote continuous training and promote a sustainable and healthy environmental environment.

Thus, the companies that offer better working conditions and benefitsas a paid or health insurance free time, they will be more attractive to employees, as are those who recognize and reward through bonuses The performance of its workers, which will also promote their sense of belonging to the employer.

In the same way, companies that bet on the Professional development of its employees, investing in training and development programs of new skills, and for the improvement of the Quality in the work environment They will achieve higher levels of loyalty and increase the satisfaction of the worker, who will see the opportunity to make curriculum in the company.

Finally, Adecco proposes to offer more flexible schedules that allow a conciliation between professional and personal life and bet on Seasonal hiring strategies for those places where necessary.

Sommelier, event coordinator and chefostero, the best paid professionals in the sector in 2025

In Spain there are twelve key profiles within the hospitality and tourist industry that present a salary band below 40,000 euros average annual. However, the positions of Sommelier, specialized event and chef coordinatorbetter paid profiles and three of the most demanded by 2025, they can arrive and even exceed said salary strip, according to the “Salary Guide Adecco Hospitality and Tourism 2025”.

Individually, Sommelier heads the list of the most demanded and Better paidwith a salary that in regions such as the Community of Madrid and Catalonia reach the 41,200 eurosthen, professionals who organize and coordinate events move in a salary fork that start from 24,000 euros, in Autonomous Communities (CC.AA.) as Aragon, even the 41,200 euros In the Community of Madrid, a salary band that the chefs specialized in pastry find similar, who can collect 40,000 euros If they have 10 years of experience in the CC.AA. of Catalonia and the Community of Madrid.

After them, chefs, food and beverage directors, sales executives, rulers, guest related average remuneration of 36,000 euros.

Similarly, depending on the Autonomous Community in which the worker develops his work activity and according to the years of experience, he will obtain a different remuneration. Among the regions that present higher salary bands with an experience of ten years are the Community of Madrid and Barcelonareaching salaries of 41,200 and 36,000 euros depending on the specialization sector. In contrast, the Murcia region It is the CC.AA. with the worst salary band for Junior positions.

Digitization and sustainability, trends for 2025

The tourism sector is experiencing a accelerated digitalizationaccording to the reality of the current moment. This entails the, increasingly fast due to the fast evolution and level of update of the technological sector, adoption of new technologies that transform the selection, training and management processes of personnel.

Consequently, companies are forced to update their management and incorporate instruments of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data and Digital Platforms as tools that facilitate the management of tourist operations.

In addition, tourist companies take into account that Spain is a universally recognized destination And that, if they want to maintain sustainability levels aligned with European standards, they must invest in the formation of their employees to offer more responsible tourism and adapted to these minimums.

In this way, Adecco estimates that the most demanded profiles in this 2025 will be linked to these two new trends.