New revelations are happening daily in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The actor’s family is also sad to hear these news. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Keerthi has expressed her grief by sharing a video.

Actually, Shweta has shared a video of a channel in which a hospital worker is saying that the actor has been murdered. The man says, “It was murder because there were 15-20 marks on the throat”. He further said, Riya Chakraborty and a man with long hair had told me that they have to see Sushant’s body. He saw the body and apologized.

While sharing the video, Shweta wrote, Oh my God! After hearing such news my heart is breaking again and again. What did they do to my brother? Please arrest them as soon as possible.

Let us know that recently Riya told in an interview to a channel that Sushant’s relationship with his family was not good. On this statement of Riya, sister Shweta gave a befitting reply to the actress.

Shweta had tweeted, Do you really dare to come on national media and spoil the image of my immaculate brother after his death. Do you think God is not watching you for what you have done? I believe in God and now I really want to see what God punishes you.

Shweta said this on relationship with family

Shweta tweeted in which she shared the flight’s e-ticket and wrote, ‘Riya mentioned in the interview that we did not love her brother. Yes, right then I came to India from America in January when I came to know that my brother is coming to Chandigarh and his health is not good. I left my business and my children.

Shweta further wrote, the worst thing is that I could not meet her because by the time I reached my brother had left Chandigarh because she was constantly getting calls due to Riya and some work commitments. The family was always present for him in a rock solid manner.