The hospital where former minister José Dirceu (PT) underwent surgery last Thursday, the 23rd, offers a five-star hotel service and haute cuisine “signed by renowned chef Rolland Villar”, as reported on the DF Star website . The apartments have a concierge and an interactive system to “change the lighting and climate control” in the rooms.

Administered by Rede D’Or, the hospital became one of the most sought after by the authorities of the Three Powers in Brasília. It was in the unit that former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) underwent several procedures to treat intestinal complications resulting from the stab wound he took during the 2018 election campaign. It is also used by ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), such as Gilmar Mendes , and by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The surgery that Dirceu underwent last Thursday, the 23rd, is considered one of the simplest in the branch of neurosurgery, although it has perforations in the skull. The petista was admitted to perform the “drainage” of a “subdural hematoma”, which consists of the accumulation of blood in the cranial region.

This Friday, the 24th, federal deputy Zeca Dirceu (PT-PR), son of the former minister, wrote on social media that his father is recovering well after the procedure, which would have been successful, according to the medical team. He should leave the ICU this Saturday, 25.

DF Star did not say whether José Dirceu uses a medical plan or is a private patient.