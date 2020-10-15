While France is facing a second wave in the Covid-19 epidemic, hospital staff are returning to pound the pavement Thursday, October 15. Several unions and collectives are calling for a strike to demand “immediate massive hires” and an “significant revaluation” salaries, despite the announcements – deemed insufficient – from the Health Segur. “Without a strong signal, the second wave of Covid-19 risks collapsing our health and social action system”, warn in particular the CGT, SUD, the Inter-Urgences collective and the Association of emergency physicians of France. Franceinfo answers four questions about this new mobilization.

What does the Ségur plan for health?

Thirty-three measures were announced by the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, the July 21, at the end of a six-week consultation. These measures include 15,000 recruitments at the hospital, an increase in salaries and a budget of 50 million euros to reopen, depending on needs, 4,000 hospital beds. According to the latest official figures, some 4,200 hospital beds were eliminated in 2018 in France.

The Ségur de la santé also provides for an investment of 6 billion euros, “over five years”, to renovate Ehpad and accelerate “priority hospital projects”, with an emphasis on digital. This envelope is in addition to the recovery of hospital debt to the tune of 13 billion euros, the 8.1 billion planned for salaries and upgrades of trades and the 15,000 hires promised to the hospital.

Olivier Véran has also promised 2,000 additional places in Nursing Training Institutes (IFSI) and “double the number of nursing assistants entering training by 2025 “. It is also planned to develop teleconsultations and put an end to “abuse” medical interim.

What has already been put in place?

At the beginning of September, the Minister concluded with the signatory organizations of the agreement an amendment on the first measures of salary increase. Thestaff of hospitals (excluding doctors) and nursing homes received from October 1, instead of January 1, 2021, an increase of 90 euros, with retroactive effect to September 1.

They will have to wait until March 2021 for the second part of the increase (amounting to 93 euros). Other revaluations will follow in the spring, this “which will allow non-medical staff, whether caregivers, stretcher bearers, ambulance drivers, to receive at least 220 euros net more”, emphasized Olivier Véran.

At the request of the hospitals, the authorities also decided to unblock in December “and before if necessary” the 50 million additional euros to allow the opening of 4,000 beds. “There is an urgent need to be able to lower the pressure in hospitals and create space where there is”, underlined the Minister of Health. And Olivier Véran to promise: “LThe deletions of beds, the downsizing, the savings, it’s over. “

How were these measures received?

The salary increases are considered insufficient. “We are very far from catching up with the OECD salary level: we will have 180 euros on average for a nurse, we were asking for 300. And the differential is roughly 500 euros per month to catch up the average, not to be above, not to be demanding, just to catch up with the average “, estimated on franceinfo cardiologist Olivier Milleron, member of the Inter-Hôpitaux collective. And some nursing assistants and nurses wonder if they will not lose, with this salary increase, the activity bonus when they are eligible, as noted Le Figaro.

Other thfeel they have been excluded from salary increases. Employees of reception structures outside hospitals, such as specialized reception centers, addictology care, support and prevention centers (CSAPA) or special education and home care services (Sessad) thus went on strike in Rennes (Ille-et-Vilaine), in Evreux (Eure) or to Novillars (Doubs).

Hospitals also still suffer from a lack of beds and chronic understaffing, especially in intensive care. Since the spring, no permanent opening has been decided, for example, in Ile-de-France, where the occupancy rate of 1,200 intensive care beds by patients with Covid-19 reached 42% on Monday, October 11. According to the Regional Health Agency, the intensive care units have 100 more beds than before the health crisis, but these are beds borrowed from other services during the first wave and not returned.

“We feel betrayed. The government remains deaf to the needs. For 1,000 inhabitants, France has 5.9 intensive care beds, Germany has 8. For 1,000 inhabitants, France has 10 nurses, Germany 13 … “ indignant Thierry Amouroux, spokesperson for the National Union of Nursing Professionals. Some beds “remain closed for lack of personnel in hospitals, or even in services welcoming patients with Covid”, alert the Inter-Hospitals collective. If France has, on paper, around 5,000 resuscitation beds, according to information from the Figaro, 500 to 600 are permanently closed for lack of personnel.

What are health professionals asking for?

Of “immediate massive hires” and an “significant revaluation” salaries. “To recruit, we must revalue salaries, better working conditions and staff adapted to the workload. The Ségur de la santé responds in part to the first point, very little to the second and the third”, writes Rémi Salomon, president of the medical commission of the AP-HP, on Twitter.

… and to recruit you must: 1- revalue salaries

2- better working conditions

3- workforce adapted to the workload The Health Segur responds in part to 1, very little to 2 and 3 – Rémi Salomon (@RemiSalomon) September 30, 2020

The French Hospital Federation (FHF) considers that “a minimum” 500 million euros this year and 700 million in 2021 in the planned budget for hospitals. According to her, once deducted the Covid bill and the cost of the Ségur de la santé (the salary increases), the hospital’s budget would not increase as much as expected before the epidemic in the financing bill of social Security.

Beyond the budget, it is the entire method of financing the hospital that must be reviewed, according to health professionals. “Funding and activity-based pricing have brought the hospital to its knees, and that is not in question. They don’t explain to us at all that we’re going to change the way the hospital is funded “, emphasizes Olivier Milleron, of the Inter-Hôpitaux collective. For him, caregivers “believed, at the time of the Covid, that the sacrifices they made were going to be translated into political acts. And there, there is a very great irresponsibility of the political”.