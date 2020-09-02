In the event of an unannounced investigation by Trump in a military hospital, Vice President Pence is said to have been made ready in 2019 to temporarily take over official duties. The US president now emphasizes that he has not had any “mini-strokes”.

US President Donald Trump has countered rumors that he suffered a series of “mini-strokes” in the past year. Trump called the rumors on Tuesday in the short message service Twitter as “fake news”.

“It never ends. Now they are trying to say that your favorite president, I, went to Walter Reed Medical Center for a series of mini-strokes. “That was wrong.

Trump’s personal physician had also rejected speculations about the state of health of the US president, which had emerged after the mention of an unusual hospital visit in a book published on Tuesday. Trump has not had a stroke or acute cardiovascular system disorders and has not been examined for it, said doctor Sean Conley after the White House announced. He still assumes that Trump is fit enough for the presidency.

A New York Times reporter, Michael S. Schmidt, mentioned in his book “Donald Trump v. The United States “that Trump surprisingly drove to a hospital on a Saturday in November. Vice-President Mike Pence was put in readiness to temporarily take over the official business if Trump should be put under general anesthesia. In the end, that was not necessary and the reason for the visit remained a mystery, wrote Schmidt, without naming a source.

In the course of Tuesday there was speculation about the possible reasons for Trump’s hospital visit – in the USA there is an annual health check for the president, about which the public is also informed.

Joe Lockhart, the former spokesman for President Bill Clinton, raised the question on Twitter whether Trump might have had a stroke. The White House may have reacted to this. There was no information about the reason for the hospital visit at that time.