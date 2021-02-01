New devices allow precise temperature control for both patients and professionals Hospital Santa Lucía de Cartagena, in a file image. / PABLO SÁNCHEZ / AGM EP Cartagena Monday, 1 February 2021, 14:52



The Santa Lucía General University Hospital pilots two thermal cameras with the latest technology that allow precise temperature measurement of patients and professionals at the entrance to the site in a pioneering initiative in the health facilities of the Region, sources from Health Area II reported in a statement.

The new devices will make it possible to speed up access to the hospital site since the system takes the temperature in motion, and of several people at the same time, which it will prevent queues of users and workers from forming in the entrances. At the moment, these optical-thermographic facial temperature measurement systems are arranged in two of the three main entrances of the building, in External Offices and the Main door.

The devices will continue to have the support of nursing staff to ask users what service they go to and give them the corresponding passes. If the system, which has high reliability since it is automatically calibrated on a regular basis, detects a user or worker with an abnormal temperature, it will sound an alarm that will alert the nursing staff who will confirm that value. The management of the Cartagena Health Area continues in this way, adopting measures that guarantee the security of access to the premises for all people in order to prevent infections.