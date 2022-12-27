LONDON — Artist Sutapa Biswas has works in the Tate collection and was the subject of two major retrospectives last year. But she said one of the highlights of her career was a piece that few people will see: an abstract mural of a night sky in a London mental hospital.

Commissioned by Hospital Rooms, a British non-profit organization, and completed in October, the blue work depicts a cascade of shooting stars and covers the wall of a central courtyard at Springfield University Hospital in south London.

At times when mental health patients might feel trapped, his mural could “give them a sense of wonder and a little bit of hope,” Biswas said.

Art therapists and budding artists have long worked in mental hospitals across Britain, teaching classes and painting murals.

Hospital Rooms takes that to the next level by asking internationally renowned artists—such as Anish Kapoor, Tschabalala Self, and Julian Opie—to produce works for exhibition, often in high-security wards.

Most of the artists conduct workshops with patients to involve them in the creative process.

Founded six years ago by the couple Tim A. Shaw, an artist, and Niamh White, a curator, the group is turning psychiatric wards into spaces that could be compared to some museums.

In Springfield this year, Hospital Rooms undertakes its most significant project to date: hiring 19 artists—including Biswas, painter Hurvin Anderson, and multimedia artist Harold Offeh—for a new building slated to open in the spring of 2023.

Hospital Rooms is “reintroducing humanity to spaces that are, in fact, very creepy,” Biswas said.

That didn’t mean simply creating comforting decor, White said: It was important not to patronize patients by being simple. A work in Springfield, for example, is a puzzling collage by Michelle Williams Gamaker depicting an ape covered in fruit, flowers, and Greek statues.

The idea for Hospital Rooms came in 2014, when a friend of the couple tried to take her own life and was admitted to a London hospital. When Shaw came to visit her, she was struck by “how inhuman” her ward felt.

All the walls were painted white, with just some old posters for decoration.

Shaw recalled that it took nearly two years to convince a hospital to work with them, while some hospital administrators raised safety concerns.

It was easier with the artists. The pair could only offer a minimal commission – a few thousand pounds at the most, paid with funds raised from donations – but Shaw said most of the artists approached agreed to participate after being assured the project sought to create “works intellectually stimulating and provocative”.

Now, Hospital Rooms has more secure financing, including donations from major institutions in the art world.

Shaw has created several Hospital Rooms murals and commented that the anguish of the patients he witnessed while working with them often made him wonder if he was doing the right thing. “I was thinking, ‘Isn’t that ridiculous?’” she recalled. Painting seemed trivial when people are in crisis.

Now, he had no doubt, because hundreds of patients had told Hospital Rooms that art had helped them in their treatment, he said.

Biswas stated that she was also certain of the benefits. In 2017, she painted a tropical landscape in a ward for women with Alzheimer’s disease, and was later told that patients chose to spend much of their time in that space, because they found it so relaxing.

Biswas just led a workshop in Springfield for five patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Biswas showed them how to paint a night sky, and the patients spent an hour meticulously creating their own scenes.

Annalise, a patient who asked The Times not to publish her last name, said she loved the artwork in the pavilion. “Here you can be very caught up in your mind,” she noted, but the art was “a distraction, it’s expression.” Once she dried the paint on her picture, she would hang it in her room, she externalized her.

By: ALEX MARSHALL