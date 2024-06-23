Last Wednesday, June 19, the sad news was known that the sertaneja music singer Chrystian of the duo ‘Chrystian and Ralf’, He had been admitted to a hospital in a very serious state of health.

That same day, at night the family of the singer, whose real name is José Pereira da Silva Neto, reported that The interpreter had lost his life due to complications in his healthdespite the fact that a few hours earlier his manager reported that he was alive, but with a diagnosis that required rest and specialized treatment.

The family remembered that Pereira Da Silva had dedicated 60 years of his life to musicwhich allowed him to build a solid career that led him to be one of the most recognized in Brazil and Latin America.

It should be noted that the Brazilian singer became famous not only for his talent but also because he shared his love for music with his brother known as Ralf, but his given name is Ralf Richardson Da Silva.

The duo began their career in 1983, they had a break in 2000 and resumed in 2001 until they finally announced they would not continue with their show in 2021, although they performed some sporadic shows and presentations.

The couple known as ‘Chrystian and Ralf’ sold more than 15 million copies and are still seen on digital platforms such as YouTube.

What were the causes of Chrystian’s death?

The singer, who had an interview in May on the program ‘Domingo Espectacular’, on TV Récord, assured that a lump had been discovered on his body. while doing sit-ups.

“I was doing abdominal exercises and I told the staff: ‘I need to lose this little belly’, I stopped resting and I saw a huge ball in my belly and that’s why I went to have tests,” Chrystian said at the time.

After examinations it was discovered that he had polycystic kidney and that it was only 11 percent functioning.

When the surgical procedure for the kidney transplant was going to be done, in the preoperative examinations Another anomaly was discovered in Chrystian, two of his veins were not working well, due to the intake of medications to make them the blood is thinner in the body, situation that caused the surgery to be suspended.

The surgery would be performed in December of this year, it had even been brought forward because it would initially take place in March 2025, however, the singer was admitted to the São Paulo hospital last Wednesday.

Said hospital entity reported that the singer died from septic shock product of pneumonia aggravated by comorbidities.

According to the Mayo Clinic, septic shock is a generalized infection that It causes organ failure and a drop in blood pressure to dangerous levels.

This fatal condition, caused by a severe localized or systemic infection, requires immediate medical attention.

