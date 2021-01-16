75 more cases in educational centers

The Ministry of Education and Culture has also taken stock of the latest cases of coronavirus detected in schools and institutes in the Region. According to these latest figures, in the last 24 hours 75 positives have been diagnosed, so that the number of teachers who are isolated at the moment rises to 135 and the number of students to 1,528.

Since last September 14, when the school year began, cases of coronavirus have been managed in 391 educational centers in the Region with a total of 1,558 positives detected (194 teachers and 1,364 students).

The centers where cases have been detected in the last hours are the following:

– Virgen del Carmen Public School (Cartagena). 1 positive teacher. Total 18 isolated: the positive and 17 students (Nursery Classroom).

– Cervantes public school (Las Torres de Cotillas). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– IES La Flota (Murcia). 2 positive students (unrelated). Total 7 isolates (first case): positive and 6 students; Total 4 isolates (second case): the positive and 3 students.

– IES Salvador Sandoval (Las Torres de Cotillas). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– Ginés García Martínez public school (Mazarrón). 1 positive student. Total 6 isolated: the positive and 5 students.

– Fontes public school (Torre Pacheco). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– El Alba Public School (Yecla). 1 positive teacher. Total 2 isolated: the positive and a student.

– Santa Isabel concerted school (Alquerías-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 6 isolated: the positive and 5 students.

– IES Ramón Arcas Meca (Lorca). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– El Mirador public school (San Javier). 1 positive student. Total 10 isolated: the positive and 9 students (Nursery Classroom).

– Virgen de las Maravillas public school (Cehegín). 1 positive student. Total 18 isolated: the positive, 15 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– IES Los Cantos (Bullas). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– Pérez de Hita Public School (Lorca). 1 positive student. Total 22 isolated: the positive, 20 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Vicente Ros Public School (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 22 isolated: the positive, 16 students and 5 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– Miralmonte concerted school (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Santiago Apóstol Public School (La Hoya del Campo-Abarán). 3 positive students (family members). Total 14 isolates (first case): positive, 12 students and 1 teacher (Infant Classroom); Total 10 isolated (second case): the positive, 8 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom); Total 2 isolates (third case): the positive and 1 student.

– Dionisio Bueno Public School (Abanilla). 2 positive students (unrelated). Total 18 isolated (first case): the positive, 15 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom); Total 4 isolates (second case): the positive and 3 students.

– IES Carthago Spartaria (La Palma-Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Monteagudo-Nelva concerted school (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 4 isolated: the positive and 3 students.

– IES J. Martínez Ruiz Azorín (Yecla). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– IES San Juan de la Cruz (Caravaca de la Cruz). 1 teacher and 1 positive student (unrelated). Total 2 isolated (first case): positive and 1 teacher; Total 4 isolates (second case): the positive and 3 students.

– Our Lady of Consolation School (Espinardo-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– San Agustín concerted school (Fuente Álamo). 1 positive teacher. Total 19 isolated: the positive, 17 students and a teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Severo Ochoa concerted school (Los Garres-Murcia). 2 positive students (no relationship). Total 24 isolates (first case): positive, 22 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom); Total 22 isolates (second case): the positive one, 20 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– La Santa Cruz public school (Caravaca de la Cruz). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– Fuenteblanca concerted school (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and a student.

– IES Infante Don Juan Manuel (Murcia). A positive student. Total 4 isolated: the positive and 3 students.

– IES Ingeniero de la Cierva (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 11 isolated: the positive and 10 students.

– San Vicente de Paúl concerted school (El Palmar-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 18 isolated: the positive and 17 students (Nursery Classroom).

– IES Pedro Peñalver (El Algar-Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 7 isolated: the positive and 6 students.

– IES Francisco de Goya (Molina de Segura). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Villa Alegría public school (San Pedro del Pinatar). 1 teacher and 1 positive student (unrelated). Total 17 isolated (first case): 16 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom); Total 15 isolated: the positive, 13 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Sagrado Corazón de Jesús public school (Lorca). 1 positive student. Total 9 isolated: the positive and 8 students.

– IES Aljada (Puente Tocinos-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 9 isolated: the positive and 8 students.

– IES Miguel de Cervantes (Murcia). 4 positive students (unrelated). Total 2 isolates (first case): the positive and 1 student; Total 4 isolates (second case): the positive and 3 students; Total 5 isolates (third case): positive and 4 students; Total 3 isolates (fourth case): the positive and 2 students.

– Concerted school Siglo XXI (Puerto de Mazarrón). 1 positive student. Total 15 isolated: the positive and 14 students.

– Nuestra Señora de los Dolores public school (Huerta de El Raal-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Santo Ángel Public School (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 25 isolated: the positive, 22 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– Méndez Núñez Public School (Yecla). 1 positive student. Total 19 isolated: the positive, 17 students and a teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– La Merced-Fuensanta concerted school (Murcia). 1 positive student and 1 teacher (unrelated). Total 3 isolates (first case): the positive and 2 students; Total 2 isolated (second case): positive and 1 teacher.

– San Cristóbal public school (Lorca). 2 positive teachers (no relationship). Total 2 isolated (first case): positive and 1 teacher; Total 4 isolated (second case): the positive and 3 teachers.

– Cristo Crucificado (Mula) concerted school. 1 positive student. Total 18 isolated: the positive, 16 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Barriomar 74 public school (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– IES Gerardo Molina (Torre Pacheco). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Virgen del Pasico concerted school (Torre Pacheco). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Virgen de la Fuensanta public school (La Alberca-Murcia). 2 positive students (unrelated). Total 13 isolated (first case): the positive, 10 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom); Total 12 isolated (second case): the positive, 9 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– Virgen de la Esperanza concerted school (Jumilla). 1 positive student. Total 6 isolated: the positive, 3 students and 2 teachers.

– Vicente Ros Public School (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 5 isolated: the positive and 4 students.

– IES Diego Tortosa (Cieza). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 student.

– Jacinto Benavente Public School (Alcantarilla). 1 positive student. Total 5 isolated: the positive and 4 students.

– IES Los Albares (Cieza). 1 positive student. Total 5 isolated: the positive and 4 students.

– José María Lapuerta Public School (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 28 isolated: the positive, 22 students and 5 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– Jerónimo Belda Public School (Cieza). 1 positive student. Total 20 isolated: the positive, 17 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– IES Juan Sebastián Elcano (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 9 isolated: the positive and 8 students.

– San Buenaventura concerted school (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 24 isolated: the positive, 21 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– IES Graduate Francisco Cascales (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 teacher.

– Cervantes public school (Caravaca de la Cruz). 1 positive student. Total 21 isolated: the positive, 18 students and 2 teachers (Nursery Classroom).

– Montepinar concerted school (El Esparragal-Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 18 isolated: the positive, 16 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Cristo Rey concerted school (Murcia). 1 positive teacher. Total 9 isolated: the positive and 8 students.

– Rural Center Agrupado El Sabinar (Moratalla). 1 positive student. Total 8 isolated: the positive, 6 students and 1 teacher.

– IES Ortega y Rubio (Mula). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– Our Lady of Belén public school (Murcia). 1 positive student. Total 4 isolated: the positive and 3 students.

– IES Santa Lucía (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 3 isolated: the positive and 2 students.

– IES Ben Arabí (Cartagena). 1 positive. Total 3 isolated: the positive, 1 student and 1 teacher.

– Santa María Micaela concerted school (Cartagena). 1 positive student. Total 18 isolated: the positive, 16 students and 1 teacher (Nursery Classroom).

– Prince of Spain Public School (Alhama de Murcia). 1 positive teacher. Total 2 isolated: the positive and 1 teacher.