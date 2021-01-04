Camille Nurse at the CHU de Nancy, member of the Inter-urgences Collective

“At the Nancy University Hospital, there are several hours to a few days waiting for people who go to the emergency room before being hospitalized. Following the controversy in the spring, where the director of the regional health agency, Christophe Lannelongue, assured that there would be 174 bed cuts and 598 job cuts within the framework of the Interministerial Committee for Performance and Modernization of the supply of hospital care, before being made redundant, the situation is suspended. But there were never any clear statements that it was canceled. In one year, we have had three directors of ARS, which is not reassuring in a period of health crisis … In recent years, we have lost around 100 beds at the university hospital center. More should be urgently needed. Both patients and caregivers are not raw data in an Excel table. We want to do human work! In all departments, there should be a staff quota in relation to the number of patients, as is the case, for example, in intensive care. During the first wave, the hospital had been shut down, so we had recovered arms and beds. During the second wave, the understaffing is even worse with the maintenance of 50% of interventions. In recent days, the number of patients has started to rise again. However, at the Strasbourg University Hospital, between the two confinements, 10 to 20 resuscitation beds have been removed. Colleagues are more and more tired, it will eventually crack. As far as I’m concerned, the crisis accelerated my plan to change departments. “