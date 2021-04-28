Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Executive heads and hospital directors emphasized that achieving collective immunity against the emerging “Corona” virus is a race against time and a goal that must be concerted to achieve, as the role of individuals is an important factor in achieving this goal, noting that the most prominent feature of the role of individuals is the turnout. Get vaccinated.

They said, in exclusive statements to “Al-Ittihad”: “Continuing vaccination is the decisive stage … for” herd immunity “, because it is the only way to reduce the rate of spread of the virus, and to achieve a further reduction in the number of infections, and the number of hospital admissions, until reaching control over the disease”.

They stressed that the delay of some people in the community for vaccination against the Corona virus works to delay reaching the stage of stopping the spread of the virus and returning to normal life completely, stressing that this perception will not benefit society or the person who does not want to be vaccinated, but rather exposes the person to himself. And its surroundings for a greater probability of infection and a greater spread of the virus.

The role of the vaccine

At the beginning, Dr. Othman Al-Bakri, CEO of the International Modern Hospital in Dubai, said: “The continuity of administering the“ Covid-19 ”vaccine to the largest number of residents in the country speeds up access to group immunity against the Corona virus.

“At this stage, a sufficient number of the population enjoys protection against infections that stop spreading, and it also includes people who do not have immunity, as they receive indirect protection,” he added.

He pointed out that the rate of reaching group immunity is estimated for “Covid-19” disease, when immunity is available at between 65% to 75% of the total population, explaining that the role of positive vaccines is to train the immune system to produce the proteins that fight the disease. , And the formation of antibodies.

He mentioned that this also occurs when natural people are exposed to infection with “Covid-19” disease, as they have antibodies to the disease, but the difference between the two is that vaccines do not infect us with the disease. People who receive vaccination enjoy protection from infection with the disease that the vaccine targets, as well as not transmitting it. To others, which leads to breaking chains of transmission, but infected people transmit the infection to people who have not been vaccinated.

He stressed that in order to achieve safe community immunity against “Covid-19”, a large proportion of the population, up to more than 70%, should be vaccinated to reduce the total number of viruses capable of spreading among the population.

He pointed out that one of the goals of the pursuit of herd immunity is to maintain the safety of vulnerable groups that cannot be vaccinated due to certain disease conditions, such as allergic reactions to the vaccine and protect them from disease, and therefore attention must also be given to the elderly because they are among the most vulnerable people to the disease as well as those with diseases. Chronic patients, such as patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, lung and cardiovascular diseases, weak immunity, and others.

Al-Bakri stated that one of the most important advantages of reaching herd immunity is access to the required rates by means of safe and effective vaccines in drying the sources of disease and saving lives, returning life to normal and preserving its population.

Normal life

While Dr. Reem Othman, CEO of Saudi German Hospitals – UAE, confirmed that access to group immunity would greatly reduce the spread of the virus and also reduce the severity of infection in the event it occurs, and this depends on giving the vaccine to the largest possible number of people, exceeding 85% to reach For this purpose, what contributes greatly to the speedy return to normal life in all its forms.

Slow down the infection

On how to slow down the transmission of “Covid-19”, she replied: “Global recommendations must be followed in physical spacing, and sterilization methods must be used correctly with the muzzle permanently outside the home, and not to mix with people in the event of any symptoms that warn of disease appear, to reduce infection.”

And she stressed not to contact people who are infected or suspected of being infected, and to conduct immediate isolation as soon as the infection is discovered or suspected, and to alert people to any wrong behavior that would spread the infection and not in line with the recommendations in place.

Regarding the reasons and motives that some people may refrain from receiving vaccines, I mentioned that some people have fear and are not fully aware of the necessity and importance of the vaccine, due to what they circulate or read about from unlicensed or official sources, and these misconceptions make some refuse the vaccine for fear of harm or effects Wrongly and incorrectly traded sideways.

In response to a question about the results of some people delaying vaccination, beneficial to them or to society, Othman emphasized that delaying vaccination only works to delay reaching the stage of stopping the spread of the virus and returning to normal life, and the community or the person who does not wish to be vaccinated will not benefit except by exposing himself and his surroundings. Because of the possibility of a greater infection and a greater spread of the virus, and thus delay in putting an end to this epidemic at the level of individuals, society and the world as well.

Advance Emirates

For his part, Dr. Jamil Ahmed, Executive Director of Prime Medical Group, said: “Confronting crises together helps to overcome them faster, and one of the biggest challenges facing the global vaccination process against the new Corona virus is spreading awareness of the importance and necessity of vaccination and making sure that Everyone on it.

He added, “The United Arab Emirates recorded amazing progress in this field, providing vaccines in a timely manner, and implementing its vaccination program in every corner of the country, to provide a model for planning, seamless delivery, and strengthening the advanced health care system.”

He pointed out that when every person is vaccinated, his body creates antibodies that give him immunity against the virus, which brings the world closer to the goal of acquiring collective immunity, describing vaccination as “the most effective weapon to eradicate this disease, and it is the only way to reverse the course of the epidemic.”

Ahmed called for continuing vaccination to build a protection fence for everyone, stressing that vaccinating every person is important.

The perfect approach

And about the ideal approach from a medical perspective to achieve the collective immunity of the community against a specific virus, Dr. Tariq Dovan, Medical Director of the American Hospital Dubai, indicated that herd immunity is a form of indirect protection from an infectious disease, and it occurs when a large proportion of the community acquires immunity to a specific infection Either due to a previous infection or vaccination, which provides protection for individuals who do not have immunity to the disease and makes transmission of the disease from person to person unlikely, and as a result, the entire community becomes protected and not just those who have immunity.

He pointed out that to achieve herd immunity, there are two paths, either natural infection, or obtaining vaccines, and it is the ideal approach to achieve collective immunity without any challenges or risks that may endanger the health of individuals, especially since the state government provides four different types of vaccines against “Covid-19” for free. And for all spectrums of society without discrimination between a citizen or a resident.

He expected that the UAE would achieve herd immunity in the near term, especially with the total doses provided in the country up to the first days of this week exceeding 10.2 million doses, with the rate of vaccine distribution being 103.29 doses per 100 people, which will enhance the state’s efforts to reach Collective immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the epidemic.

Dovan indicated that reaching community immunity against “Covid-19” requires vaccination of 70% to 80% of community members, indicating that the state government continues its efforts to increase the rates of vaccinated people with the expansion of the opening of vaccination centers in the various emirates of the country, with the application of an advanced system. One of the preventive measures to face the repercussions of the pandemic.

Delay risk

Dr. Yasar Ali, CEO and Medical Director of the Canadian Specialist Hospital, said that in order to be able to achieve herd immunity against the virus, we need to vaccinate more than 80% of community members with the first and second doses.

He stated that the benefit from herd immunity is the only way to reduce the rate of spread of the virus, reduce the number of infections and the number of hospitalizations, and thus reduce the death rate.

On the dangers of not forming group immunity against the virus, he replied: Not forming group immunity that occurs when the vaccination rate is less than 80%, and in this case the spread of the virus will increase significantly and the number of infections will increase, resulting in human and material losses.

And about the period during which the anti-virus “Corona” vaccine provides immunity to people, he mentioned that the time period for acquiring immunity ranges between 4 to 6 weeks from the date of taking the second dose, and this immunity remains in the body for about 6 months.

On the possibility of catching the infection again after vaccination, Ali stated, that this can happen, because no vaccination against the virus is 100% effective, as the effectiveness rates of the multiple vaccinations currently available range between 90% and 95%.

He said: “The infection may occur again to the person vaccinated during the period of the formation of his immunity, that is, before the passage of 6 weeks from the date of taking the second dose, but in the event that he is infected after his immunity is formed, his infection will not be severe, but he will feel only minor symptoms.”