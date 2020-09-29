Hospitals and clinics further reduced their reception capacity by 0.9% in 2019, or 3,408 full hospital beds less in one year, according to the Ministry of Health.

A little more than 3,400 full hospital beds (reserved for patients for a period generally greater than a day) were closed in 2019 in French health establishments, according to a study of the Ministry of Health published Tuesday, September 29. At the same time, 1,500 placespartial hospitalization, concerning day or night reception and units carrying out anesthesia, outpatient surgery or outpatient medicine activities, have been created.

The strikes and demonstrations that agitated the hospital last year did not reverse the trend: hospitals and clinics further reduced their reception capacity by 0.9% in 2019 in total. The 3,005 public and private establishments had exactly 392,262 full hospital beds, or 3,408 less in one year, specifies the statistical directorate of social ministries (Drees).

Screen capture of the Drees website of the Ministry of Health on the number of beds and places in the hospital between 2013 and 2019, September 29, 2020 (MINISTRY OF HEALTH)

A “downturn in the trend observed for several years”, who “reflects the desire to reorganize the offer, sometimes in the face of staff constraints preventing the beds from being maintained”. Conversely, the “ambulatory shift” continued its race: 1,499 “day” places were opened, an increase of 1.9% bringing their total number to 78,790. Home hospitalization even recorded a jump of 5.5%, with 19 100 patients, “can be taken care of simultaneously on the territory”.